BRYAN SILKE AND DEANNE CHATTERTON: The imperative of privatisation to drive SA’s economic revival

SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have long been the pillars upon which much of the country’s economic and social infrastructure has been built. From Eskom’s role in powering the nation to Transnet’s facilitation of trade, these entities have historically been vital to economic development.
However, the narrative has shifted dramatically in recent years. Persistent financial mismanagement, inefficiencies and corruption have turned these once-proud institutions into liabilities.
As SA grapples with stagnating economic growth and looks to avoid a fiscal crisis, privatisation presents itself not just as an option but as a necessity for the regearing of the economy.
Privatisation has proven globally to be a powerful tool for economic transformation, particularly in emerging economies. The argument for, hinges on several key factors: improved efficiency, better resource allocation and enhanced competitiveness.
A case in point is in the telecommunications sector, where the partial privatisation of Telkom in the late 1990s led to increased competition, innovation and improved services for consumers.
Similarly, a sale of a stake in SAA to a private consortium would be a step towards restructuring an airline that has been a drain on public finances for years.
Global case studies support this view. In the UK, the privatisation of British Telecom in the 1980s led to significant improvements in service delivery and technological advancement, setting a precedent for other state-owned monopolies. In Latin America, the privatisation of utilities in countries such as Chile and Argentina in the 1990s resulted in expanded access, better service and increased investment.
These examples illustrate that when executed correctly privatisation can lead to a more dynamic and competitive economy. For SA, with its pressing need for job creation, economic growth and fiscal stability against its significant budget deficit, privatisation offers a pathway to unlock the full potential of its SOEs.
Political resistance
Despite the clear benefits, undertaking a broad-based privatisation programme in SA faces substantial obstacles. Chief among these is the deeply entrenched political resistance. The governing ANC has traditionally viewed SOEs as instruments for achieving socioeconomic transformation and reducing inequality.
The nationalisation of state assets has been a cornerstone of the party’s economic strategy, making any shift towards privatisation politically contentious.
Labour unions, particularly those aligned with the ANC, also present significant resistance. They argue that privatisation could lead to job losses and reduced worker rights, concerns that resonate deeply in a country with high unemployment and social inequality. Moreover, there is a fear that privatisation could lead to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few, worsening existing disparities.
Another obstacle is the lack of public trust. Years of corruption and mismanagement have left many South Africans sceptical of both government and big business. The mention of the Gupta family name around the capture of key SOEs would further fuel concerns that privatisation could lead to new forms of elite capture, rather than the broad-based economic benefits that are needed.
Transparent strategy
To navigate these challenges a clear and transparent strategy is essential. This strategy should involve phased privatisation, where the government retains a significant stake in the SOEs initially, allowing for a gradual transfer of control and mitigating fears of job losses and elite capture. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) offer another avenue. By bringing in private sector expertise while keeping public ownership, PPPs can drive efficiency and innovation without completely relinquishing state control.
This model has worked well in countries right on SA’s doorstep, such as Botswana, where the partnership in the national airline has improved performance without sacrificing public oversight.
By bringing in private sector expertise while keeping public ownership, PPPs can drive efficiency and innovation without completely relinquishing state control.
To achieve consensus on a sustainable privatisation programme, the SA government must address both overt and covert ideological and political resistance. This requires a narrative shift - privatisation should be seen not as abandoning state responsibility, but as evolving towards a more sustainable and effective economic model. By presenting privatisation as a means of social upliftment and economic empowerment, government can garner broader support.
Global best practices highlight the importance of transparency, stakeholder engagement and a clear regulatory framework for successful privatisation. SA must ensure the process is consultative and transparent to rebuild public trust. Engaging with stakeholders, especially labour unions and civil society, is crucial for addressing concerns and sharing the benefits of privatisation.
SA stands at crossroads. The challenges facing its SOEs are symptomatic of deeper structural issues in the economy that require bold and decisive action. Privatisation, while not a panacea, offers a viable pathway to rejuvenate these entities and, by extension, the broader economy.
The choice is stark: continue down the path of state dominance and risk further economic stagnation, or embrace collaborative alternatives with parties outside the state and unlock the potential for growth and prosperity. The latter, with its promise of efficiency, investment and innovation, is the path SA must choose if it is to build a resilient and thriving economy for the future.
• Silke is associate partner, and Chatterton partner, at Hudson Sandler Invicomm.
BRYAN SILKE AND DEANNE CHATTERTON: The imperative of privatisation to drive SA’s economic revival
SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have long been the pillars upon which much of the country’s economic and social infrastructure has been built. From Eskom’s role in powering the nation to Transnet’s facilitation of trade, these entities have historically been vital to economic development.
However, the narrative has shifted dramatically in recent years. Persistent financial mismanagement, inefficiencies and corruption have turned these once-proud institutions into liabilities.
As SA grapples with stagnating economic growth and looks to avoid a fiscal crisis, privatisation presents itself not just as an option but as a necessity for the regearing of the economy.
Privatisation has proven globally to be a powerful tool for economic transformation, particularly in emerging economies. The argument for, hinges on several key factors: improved efficiency, better resource allocation and enhanced competitiveness.
A case in point is in the telecommunications sector, where the partial privatisation of Telkom in the late 1990s led to increased competition, innovation and improved services for consumers.
Similarly, a sale of a stake in SAA to a private consortium would be a step towards restructuring an airline that has been a drain on public finances for years.
Global case studies support this view. In the UK, the privatisation of British Telecom in the 1980s led to significant improvements in service delivery and technological advancement, setting a precedent for other state-owned monopolies. In Latin America, the privatisation of utilities in countries such as Chile and Argentina in the 1990s resulted in expanded access, better service and increased investment.
These examples illustrate that when executed correctly privatisation can lead to a more dynamic and competitive economy. For SA, with its pressing need for job creation, economic growth and fiscal stability against its significant budget deficit, privatisation offers a pathway to unlock the full potential of its SOEs.
Political resistance
Despite the clear benefits, undertaking a broad-based privatisation programme in SA faces substantial obstacles. Chief among these is the deeply entrenched political resistance. The governing ANC has traditionally viewed SOEs as instruments for achieving socioeconomic transformation and reducing inequality.
The nationalisation of state assets has been a cornerstone of the party’s economic strategy, making any shift towards privatisation politically contentious.
Labour unions, particularly those aligned with the ANC, also present significant resistance. They argue that privatisation could lead to job losses and reduced worker rights, concerns that resonate deeply in a country with high unemployment and social inequality. Moreover, there is a fear that privatisation could lead to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few, worsening existing disparities.
Another obstacle is the lack of public trust. Years of corruption and mismanagement have left many South Africans sceptical of both government and big business. The mention of the Gupta family name around the capture of key SOEs would further fuel concerns that privatisation could lead to new forms of elite capture, rather than the broad-based economic benefits that are needed.
Transparent strategy
To navigate these challenges a clear and transparent strategy is essential. This strategy should involve phased privatisation, where the government retains a significant stake in the SOEs initially, allowing for a gradual transfer of control and mitigating fears of job losses and elite capture. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) offer another avenue. By bringing in private sector expertise while keeping public ownership, PPPs can drive efficiency and innovation without completely relinquishing state control.
This model has worked well in countries right on SA’s doorstep, such as Botswana, where the partnership in the national airline has improved performance without sacrificing public oversight.
To achieve consensus on a sustainable privatisation programme, the SA government must address both overt and covert ideological and political resistance. This requires a narrative shift - privatisation should be seen not as abandoning state responsibility, but as evolving towards a more sustainable and effective economic model. By presenting privatisation as a means of social upliftment and economic empowerment, government can garner broader support.
Global best practices highlight the importance of transparency, stakeholder engagement and a clear regulatory framework for successful privatisation. SA must ensure the process is consultative and transparent to rebuild public trust. Engaging with stakeholders, especially labour unions and civil society, is crucial for addressing concerns and sharing the benefits of privatisation.
SA stands at crossroads. The challenges facing its SOEs are symptomatic of deeper structural issues in the economy that require bold and decisive action. Privatisation, while not a panacea, offers a viable pathway to rejuvenate these entities and, by extension, the broader economy.
The choice is stark: continue down the path of state dominance and risk further economic stagnation, or embrace collaborative alternatives with parties outside the state and unlock the potential for growth and prosperity. The latter, with its promise of efficiency, investment and innovation, is the path SA must choose if it is to build a resilient and thriving economy for the future.
• Silke is associate partner, and Chatterton partner, at Hudson Sandler Invicomm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Last chance for the government to turn talk into action
MARK BARNES: Building capacity within the state is hard but is worth it
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Put job-creating SMEs at the heart of strategy for economic ...
CATHERINE WIJNBERG: Enterprise and social-impact investors face bars
CHRIS GILMOUR: Lateral thinking needed to solve economic problems
TOBY CHANCE AND MLONDI MDLULI: There must be room to test new ideas in trade ...
NICK VAN RENSBURG: We need to work together to grow SA’s economic pie
TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: Lessons from a socialist country that transitioned to a ...
EDITORIAL: SAA’s turbulent journey to nowhere
NADIA K RAWJEE: Pragmatism will drive inclusive and sustainable growth
GUGU LOURIE: BEE may help Canal+ overcome ownership hurdle in MultiChoice deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.