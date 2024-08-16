KATLEGO MOTHUDI: From bottlenecks to breakthroughs in healthcare sector

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) recently published a report that highlights significant trends, obstacles and breakthrough solutions from key figures in the healthcare sector, and charts a course for a robust and inclusive healthcare future.
The report is part of the BHF’s commitment to promoting collaboration and creating actionable insights within Southern Africa’s healthcare ecosystem.
By interviewing industry leaders — including funders, hospitals, clinicians and the pharmaceutical sector — the report presents a strategic path forward that promises to revolutionise the region’s healthcare landscape. As Southern Africa grapples with rising healthcare costs, a growing burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and economic instability, this report charts the course for a robust and inclusive healthcare future.
Evolving landscape
Healthcare organisations in the region are navigating a complex landscape filled with escalating challenges and promising opportunities. The rapid increase in the burden of NCDs and economic volatility is driving a critical shift towards more sustainable healthcare models while increasing healthcare costs and reducing affordability.
Concurrently, there is a renewed commitment to achieving health equity, with concerted efforts to ensure healthcare is universally accessible. Universal health coverage is in various stages of rollout across the region, reflecting varying national priorities and capabilities. Despite the controversy over the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) in SA, it is being closely watched for its potential impact on other countries — if pragmatically implemented.
The private sector health insurance market shows notable growth. This is in contrast to stagnation relating to traditional medical schemes. These schemes face slow or no membership growth and rising utilisation rates, pushing a gradual shift towards value-based care with strategies to strengthen contracting arrangements, control expenditure and improve health outcomes.
High levels of fraud, waste and abuse persist, particularly in Southern Africa, where economic conditions have severely limited the growth of private health insurance or medical scheme coverage, highlighting the critical need for innovative healthcare financing solutions.
In addition, the post-Covid acceleration of digital healthcare is gradually reshaping service delivery. Significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics are set to strengthen health risk management, boost patient care and enhance operational efficiency.
This era of digital transformation is marked by collaborations with local and global tech innovators and a strategic internal focus on tech integration to overhaul legacy systems and traditional practices. This complex tapestry of trends indicates a critical juncture for the region’s healthcare, laden with challenges, yet rich with opportunities for pioneering change.
Emerging challenges
Southern Africa’s healthcare systems face significant barriers to sustainability, including inefficient and politicised regulatory environments, inadequate workforce training, economic instability and the growing corporatisation of healthcare, all of which hinder innovation, affordability and access while threatening both public trust and the quality of care.
In response to the bottlenecks and challenges facing the sector healthcare organisations across the region are collaborating with government and business coalitions, such as Business for SA, to address fiscal risks and policy uncertainties, as well as promote private sector participation, regulatory harmonisation and advanced technologies.
Proactive responses
They are prioritising integrated healthcare models focused on primary care and value-based approaches, investing in digital innovations such as telemedicine, electronic health records and AI to improve efficiency and outcomes. Efforts to optimise resource allocation and care quality through digitalisation and process re-engineering are also under way.
While these actions address immediate challenges, longer-term systemic solutions are necessary to achieve universal health coverage and future-proof their markets.
To create a sustainable and equitable healthcare environment in Southern Africa, long-term strategic solutions are essential, and aimed at broadening healthcare access, enhancing system efficiency and ensuring financial sustainability.
Aligning the NHI with a multi-funder framework will integrate private funders and recognise employers’ roles in system sustainability.
To achieve universal health coverage, access through a multi-payer system that guarantees quality and affordable healthcare for all is instrumental. Implementing universal health coverage principles will promote preventive care, care co-ordination and effective management of chronic diseases.
Additionally, advancing public-private partnerships can significantly enhance access and care quality, with proactive private sector engagement helping to overcome existing barriers and drive progress.
To improve policy and regulation, it is crucial to enhance the oversight and effectiveness of regulatory institutions while fostering regional inclusivity across the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) for better knowledge sharing.
In SA, aligning the NHI with a multi-funder framework will integrate private funders and recognise employers' roles in system sustainability.
Updating benefits to reflect current health needs and economic conditions will make healthcare more affordable and less hospital-centric.
Introducing low-cost benefit options within medical schemes will broaden access, while strengthening competition and optimising private sector performance will enhance care quality. In addition, establishing a risk equalisation fund and mandating medical scheme membership is key to stabilising the insurance market and lowering costs.
To advance healthcare, investments in infrastructure and technology are essential, especially in underserved areas, to ensure equitable access.
Strengthening healthcare training and updating practice guidelines will improve care quality and expand capabilities, while better workforce planning and collaboration between academia and healthcare providers will align training with industry needs. In addition, leveraging digital health initiatives such as telemedicine and electronic health records will enhance service reach and efficiency.
Furthermore, incorporating environmental, social & governance (ESG) principles is crucial for promoting resilience and establishing southern African healthcare systems as leaders in sustainable practices. Adopting ESG standards will enhance the sustainability and governance of these healthcare systems.
These strategies are designed not only to address immediate healthcare challenges but also to establish a robust foundation for a future where high-quality healthcare is accessible to all in Southern Africa. By implementing these solutions, the region can bridge the current gaps and pave the way for a resilient healthcare system.
Through collaborative efforts, strategic reforms and innovative solutions, Southern Africa’s healthcare sector can meet current needs and prepare for future demands that are defined by innovation, equity and sustainability.
• Dr Mothudi is MD of the Board of Healthcare Funders.
