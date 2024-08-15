Prices likely to remain under pressure ‘as concern persists that global demand will be sluggish’, says Nomura Securities economist
DA proposes that one or more of the 11 special economic zones be declared regulation-free for a period
A co-ordinated international response is essential to stop the outbreak and save lives, the WHO says
Party must decide ahead of Friday’s special council meeting whether to back the ANC’s Dada Morero
The group has reported strong organic growth driven in part by its growing client franchises and increasingly digital clients
Consumers could enjoy some relief as the Reserve Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates in September
Shareholders will have more of a say and time to act against delinquents may not have run out
Annual CPI print strengthens expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September
The 34-year-old put in a supreme effort throughout the drawn first Test against the West Indies
‘Good Hope’ is set in an autocratic, oppressive state that has seceded from SA
CARTOON: Unemployment leviathan grows
Number of unemployed people rises to 8.4-million record high
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youthquake looms if Africa cannot create and upgrade jobs
EDITORIAL: Marrying foreign and economic policy
NEVA MAKGETLA: Women lose out with SA industrial policy
EDITORIAL: SA escapes meltdown but fear factor remains
