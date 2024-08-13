NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Plastic is fantastic
13 August 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: July 5 2028: Since China became the world’s largest supplier — by far — of plastic for packaging and containers, the price of plastic has plummeted, making it the material of choice for oh so many applications, from bottles to baskets and everything in between.
But overcapacity has a dark side. Not only are the factories running on half shift, but also others in the developed world have simply died, unable to compete with the “China price”. Which means that China dominates the sector and dictates the prices for everything from raw materials to shipping...
