ANDREW DE BLOQ: Sociable weavers — the GNU’s spirit animal

Sociable weaver nest. Picture: Harald Süpfle/Wikimedia Commons
President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his recent opening of parliament speech by framing his aspirations for the new unity government, citing the proceedings of a Mistra think-tank that considered SA’s potential trajectories. These produced the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2035, each of which is represented by a bird.
“Recrimination Nation” was represented by the hadeda (ibis) — noise and fuss but no movement. “Desperation Nation”, in which populist politicians loot and pillage endlessly, is represented by the scavenging vulture. And the one our president implies is applicable now, the “Co-operation Nation”. This positive outcome is represented by the humble sociable weaver, an effective symbol of an egalitarian, gregarious and collaborative state.
Since his speech various members of the GNU have enthusiastically adopted Ramaphosa’s metaphor, leaning into the characterisation in subsequent speeches, debates, interviews and press releases. The DA in particular has taken on the weaver as a symbol of its status as a “builder”, in contrast to the “breakers” in opposition.
As a passionate recreational birder, alumnus of the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology and DA spokesperson on forestry, fisheries & the environment, this metaphor has huge appeal to me so I would like to flesh out this symbolism and lightheartedly explore its aptness.
Sociable (not social) weavers are a specific, unique kind of weaver. They are endemic to Southern Africa, found only in the arid Kalahari, making them an apt emblem for our national government. They are the singular member of the Philetairus genus within the weaver family and stand out from their garden cousins, much like SA stands out on the African continent.
Snap branches
The scientific name loosely means “the social one that loves its companions”, which is indicative of their social behaviour but also of us. The fate of one weaver is dependent on the community. And as we say as South Africans: Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu.
These birds gather in huge colonies, building a communal nest that is the largest of any bird, made of grasses that are thatched within the canopy of iconic Kalahari trees such as camel thorns and umbrella thorns, known colloquially as acacias. Nest size is limited only by the strength of its host — the sheer weight of some nests, up to several tonnes, can snap even the sturdiest branches.
The nests consist of neat compartments with space for up to 500 birds. They are much like government structures, requiring regular maintenance for structural integrity, provided through the collective input of the entire colony. Should one part of the nest (or department) fail, the whole nest is threatened.
Sociable weaver nests are a hive of activity, also providing homes for skinks, lizards, insects, other bird species and even bush babies. This is symbolic of our GNU, which seeks to include rather than exclude, and provide prosperity for all.
Weavers are incredibly resilient despite their harsh environment. Their nests are so large and dense that they can regulate the extreme temperatures experienced during the Kalahari’s baking hot summer days and freezing winter nights. Our democracy has also overcome incredible odds and persevered in the face of intractable obstacles. South Africans are resilient, and our new government draws inspiration from the people as we seek to build more resilient economic, social and environmental systems.
Act together
The concentration of the weavers’ activity creates an ecological oasis where the development of their nests has a catalytic effect on surrounding plant growth, soil quality and terrestrial biodiversity. Like the ecosystem created by the weavers, a good government can be synergistic with a wide array of successful programmes and projects.
Weaver colonies act together to keep out predators, particularly snakes. If a cobra is spotted slithering its way to a nest the alarm is sounded and the residents descend en masse, deterring the would-be attacker. Though one-on-one a weaver will always come off second-best, their strength is in their unity and numbers.
The predators in our case are the so-called progressive caucus, and the bird metaphors for the less desirable Indlulamithi scenarios are again apt. The EFF, our proverbial hadedas, make a lot of noise without much substance. The MK party wants to rip up the constitution and feed on the scraps like vultures.
Public polling since the formation of the GNU indicates that the hadedas and the vultures will soon be endangered species, if not by 2026 then certainly by 2029. As an environmentalist, this might be the only time I will cheer an extinction.
Here’s to watching our weavers work while the hadedas and vultures squawk. Here’s to the builders, not the breakers. Here’s to progress and prosperity.
• De Bloq is DA spokesperson on forestry, fisheries & the environment.
ANDREW DE BLOQ: Sociable weavers — the GNU’s spirit animal
The bird representing the ‘Co-operation Nation’ is a symbol of an egalitarian, gregarious and collaborative state
President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his recent opening of parliament speech by framing his aspirations for the new unity government, citing the proceedings of a Mistra think-tank that considered SA’s potential trajectories. These produced the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2035, each of which is represented by a bird.
“Recrimination Nation” was represented by the hadeda (ibis) — noise and fuss but no movement. “Desperation Nation”, in which populist politicians loot and pillage endlessly, is represented by the scavenging vulture. And the one our president implies is applicable now, the “Co-operation Nation”. This positive outcome is represented by the humble sociable weaver, an effective symbol of an egalitarian, gregarious and collaborative state.
Since his speech various members of the GNU have enthusiastically adopted Ramaphosa’s metaphor, leaning into the characterisation in subsequent speeches, debates, interviews and press releases. The DA in particular has taken on the weaver as a symbol of its status as a “builder”, in contrast to the “breakers” in opposition.
As a passionate recreational birder, alumnus of the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology and DA spokesperson on forestry, fisheries & the environment, this metaphor has huge appeal to me so I would like to flesh out this symbolism and lightheartedly explore its aptness.
Sociable (not social) weavers are a specific, unique kind of weaver. They are endemic to Southern Africa, found only in the arid Kalahari, making them an apt emblem for our national government. They are the singular member of the Philetairus genus within the weaver family and stand out from their garden cousins, much like SA stands out on the African continent.
Snap branches
The scientific name loosely means “the social one that loves its companions”, which is indicative of their social behaviour but also of us. The fate of one weaver is dependent on the community. And as we say as South Africans: Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu.
These birds gather in huge colonies, building a communal nest that is the largest of any bird, made of grasses that are thatched within the canopy of iconic Kalahari trees such as camel thorns and umbrella thorns, known colloquially as acacias. Nest size is limited only by the strength of its host — the sheer weight of some nests, up to several tonnes, can snap even the sturdiest branches.
The nests consist of neat compartments with space for up to 500 birds. They are much like government structures, requiring regular maintenance for structural integrity, provided through the collective input of the entire colony. Should one part of the nest (or department) fail, the whole nest is threatened.
Sociable weaver nests are a hive of activity, also providing homes for skinks, lizards, insects, other bird species and even bush babies. This is symbolic of our GNU, which seeks to include rather than exclude, and provide prosperity for all.
Weavers are incredibly resilient despite their harsh environment. Their nests are so large and dense that they can regulate the extreme temperatures experienced during the Kalahari’s baking hot summer days and freezing winter nights. Our democracy has also overcome incredible odds and persevered in the face of intractable obstacles. South Africans are resilient, and our new government draws inspiration from the people as we seek to build more resilient economic, social and environmental systems.
Act together
The concentration of the weavers’ activity creates an ecological oasis where the development of their nests has a catalytic effect on surrounding plant growth, soil quality and terrestrial biodiversity. Like the ecosystem created by the weavers, a good government can be synergistic with a wide array of successful programmes and projects.
Weaver colonies act together to keep out predators, particularly snakes. If a cobra is spotted slithering its way to a nest the alarm is sounded and the residents descend en masse, deterring the would-be attacker. Though one-on-one a weaver will always come off second-best, their strength is in their unity and numbers.
The predators in our case are the so-called progressive caucus, and the bird metaphors for the less desirable Indlulamithi scenarios are again apt. The EFF, our proverbial hadedas, make a lot of noise without much substance. The MK party wants to rip up the constitution and feed on the scraps like vultures.
Public polling since the formation of the GNU indicates that the hadedas and the vultures will soon be endangered species, if not by 2026 then certainly by 2029. As an environmentalist, this might be the only time I will cheer an extinction.
Here’s to watching our weavers work while the hadedas and vultures squawk. Here’s to the builders, not the breakers. Here’s to progress and prosperity.
• De Bloq is DA spokesperson on forestry, fisheries & the environment.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Everyone should have a say in governing the country
PETER BRUCE: Last chance for the government to turn talk into action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa tells alliance partners GNU was ‘best tactical option’
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s address is a good start
READ IN FULL: Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening address
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.