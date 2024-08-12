NONGCALI RUBUSHE: Let’s normalise talking about our finances

According to Sanlam’s financial confidence index, most South Africans are stressing about money and don’t know what to do about it.
The 2023 Deloitte SA investment management outlook revealed that SA’s savings rate is 0.5%, and that 90% of our retirees cannot maintain the same standard of living before their retirement.
The JSE’s own research into retail markets has shown that the population is indebted,with a high debt-to-income ratio and dismal savings rate.
There is a direct correlation between all these challenges and the level of comfort and confidence people have regarding savings and investments.
The reasons for this discomfort vary from being embarrassed in front of friends and family for having poor financial status, to feeling inadequate about financial literacy, particularly in adulthood. Yetcountlessglobalstudies underscore how developing your financial literacy has positive benefits,from making better financial decisions to feeling less anxious and developing stronger personal relationships.
However, it’s incumbent on us as the finance sector to encourage the normalisation of candid and broad conversations about finance, because not only do people tend to invest in the things they truly understand, but they also engage better when they are confident and comfortable.
Financial literacy
Despite SA’s poor savings culture short-term saving vehicles such as stokvels remain a primary avenue for people to fulfil their financial goals. However, to change the poor savings culture it is important for people to explore alternative long-term options for extended financial freedom as well as to build wealth for themselves.
At the JSE one of our key goals is to make financial literacy accessible to all who need it, as well as showcase the various ways in which the exchange can enable people to grow and diversify their investments, and how small monthly savings can become powerful investments for the future.
Given that micro-investing is already a familiar saving vehicle for many South Africans in light of the popularity of stokvels, it can be used as a gateway for novice investors entering financial markets. Most micro-investment platforms offer investment products such asexchange traded funds (ETFs), which are listed investment products that track the performance of a “basket” of shares, bonds or a single commodity.
These instruments offer convenience and flexibility, allowing investors to make monthly contributions or a one-off lump sum, depending on the investor’s needs.
Entrenching financial literacy at grass-roots levels is pivotal to shift the needle for the next generation. Financial literacy ensures that young people have equitable access to a fundamental life skill that will be key to determining the financial outcomes of their lives.
As financial literacy gains recognition in societal conversations, there remains a gap in establishing a mainstream and structured strategy targeted at the youth, to guarantee that every young person in SA has an equal opportunity to acquire these essential skills.
To address this gap effectively, the JSE has been running the Investment Challenge for 51 years, our flagship programme that aims to teach SA high school pupils and higher education students about investing on the JSE.
The game allows young people from across the country to invest in a virtual trading environment, learn about the stock market, compete against each other and stand a chance to win monthly and annual prizes.
These collective small steps are building blocks towards a financially literate and economically inclusive society. To continue to demystify savings and investments, as well as address the current savings culture, it is critical to make the topic part of our everyday conversations — much like the latest social media trends or car models.
It is through this discourse that feelings of shame, discomfort and inadequacy associated with financial matters can be dissolved. It is equally important that investors need to seek educational information to set a foundation for their investment journeys to enable them to make informed decisions. When we feel educated and equipped, we feel confident and are able to navigate matters effectively.
A solution the JSE has put in place in this regard is to make educational modules available — there’s a plethora of free content available on our website aimed at helping peoplelearn how to invest. The content ranges from explaining what shares are to defining dividends and types of bonds, to name a few. To put this information into practice in a risk-free, simulated environment, investors can engage with the Virtual Trading Game, a programme for South Africans of all ages.
The Virtual Trading Game helps those participating to learn about the fundamentals of investing and encourages them to research and strategise about trading JSE-listed instruments. For the final step to bring the information and education to life, investors need to consult with qualified financial markets experts such as stockbrokers or financial services providers.
A list of authorised brokers can be found on theJSE website. In the event that investors engage with brokers or financial service providers independently, they can verify their authenticity via the JSE’sVerify a Broker tool.
Rubushe is head of retail at the JSE.
