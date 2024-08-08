ANDREW DITTBERNER: The relentless pursuit of relevance in a technology-driven world
Investors need to understand how businesses allocate their capital and resources to evolve
08 August 2024 - 05:00
Remaining relevant in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world is increasingly challenging. This is evident in the decreasing lifespan of companies in the S&P 500 index.
According to consulting firm Innosight, the average company lifespan has declined from 61 years in 1958 to just 18 years today. In this increasingly Darwinian corporate landscape it is crucial to understand how effectively a business allocates its finite capital and resources. ..
