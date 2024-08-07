TAFADZWA CHIBANGUZA: Repair of infrastructure presents case for large-scale industrialisation

Fixing the existing infrastructure base will make the country an attractive destination for even more long-term infrastructure investment, the writer says. File photo: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
Fresh off the Infrastructure Africa conference hosted in Cape Town last month, I’m enthusiastic about the character of the discussion and the appreciation that infrastructure development is paramount to unlock growth in SA and on the African continent.
Insights about financing, regulatory reform, policy co-ordination and co-operation to achieve this end will be the topics of discussion for weeks to come. Particularly important is the role infrastructure investment can play in unlocking demand for the metals & engineering sector, which enjoys markets in the mining, agriculture, construction, automotive, logistics, water and the energy supply industry.
However, it is critical to highlight that while multibillion and long-term infrastructure investments are critical for industrialisation, there is an intermediate discussion that needs to be had. That is, the enormous scale industrialisation project that can be achieved through repairing the existing infrastructure that has continued to deteriorate due to underinvestment and maintenance backlogs. This is a reality across most critical infrastructure areas, including rail, energy, municipal services and — worryingly — water infrastructure.
While it is obvious to mention that the country’s poor economic growth outcome can be attributed to the bottlenecks in these respective areas, some of the immediate challenges faced by companies as a result of the infrastructure decay are as shocking as they are horrifying.
One recent example is of a multinational company operating in the east of Johannesburg that had to invest in a large-scale backup fire suppression system at a staggering capital cost of R12m. This “investment” was necessitated by the company partially failing an ad hoc insurance inspection because there was no water coming out of the grid-based fire suppression system. This spend presents an opportunity cost for the company’s capital allocation, and the end consumer will regrettably bear this cost.
The SA Reserve Bank has on numerous occasions expressed concern about the pace of increases in administered prices and their effect on general inflation. The administered price trajectory is largely a function of these inefficiencies in infrastructure. Year-to-date, administered price inflation was recorded at 8.02%, against a consumer price index (CPI) of 5.2% over the same period.
It is noteworthy that 35%-40% of costs for companies in the metals & engineering sector are attributable to administered prices in one form or another. This in itself should highlight the pressure that this line item contributes to input costs.
These are some cursory perspectives that highlight the need to fix the existing infrastructure. In this industrialisation framework, the need to fix the infrastructure represents the demand-side of the equation.
On the electricity side, while praiseworthy progress has been made on the load-shedding front, even a slight increase in economic growth will put pressure on the available electricity capacity and either choke the growth or tip the country back into load-shedding. Hence the urgent need to expand the transmission and distribution network while concurrently adding additional generation capacity.
On logistics, expanding the rail network and fixing port operations are required to enhance economic efficiency and connectivity.Water infrastructure requires the most urgent attention on water treatment facilities and pipeline repairs. All of these investments amount to billions of rand and present an immediate offtake, demand-wise, for industry.
On the supply side of the equation, the metals & engineering sector comprises companies that supply products that are required in all these areas, such as transformers of all categories, transmissions lines, the supporting towers, equipment and instrumentation for substations, circuit breakers, capacitators and reactors for the electricity transmission network.
On logistics, rails (made of steel), locomotives, rail joints, signalling equipment, overhead wires and various pieces of port equipment, including tug boats, can be supplied locally. Finally, for water infrastructure, valves of all types and sizes and steel pipes are manufactured and supplied from this sector.
Measured at an aggregated sectoral level, capacity in the sector is underutilised, recording 70% utilisation in the year to end-July. However, the aggregate statistics mask some crucial detail, for example, a recent study of the electrical cable manufacturing industry (a sub-industry of the metals & engineering sector) revealed a volume-adjusted capacity utilisation level of 42%. This situation should not be allowed to persist because at these capacity levels, factories are not sustainable and will have to close their doors.
The metals & engineering sector’s production and employment trends, which have contracted at compound annual rates of -1.2% and -1.4%, respectively, over the past 15 years, are partly attributable to low demand and capacity utilisation levels. In this industrialisation framework, companies in the metals & engineering sector can easily increase production to meet demand with minimal investment required.
The last leg of this argument is the funding component. The extent of the historic underinvestment and maintenance backlog, which runs into billions, coupled with the urgency to resolve bottlenecks, requires that an urgent solution be found. Regrettably, the current state of the public purse does not allow for this. Therefore, it is crucial that the state look to crowd-in private sector investment, capability and capacity.
The reforms being considered by the National Treasury with regard to public-private partnerships in the funding of public sector projects are commendable and must be fast-tracked. Particularly crucial is the category of projects that are referred to as low value (less than R2bn) that will enjoy exemption from certain Treasury obligations, thereby speeding up the projects by reducing the administrative burden. On a micro level, the projects that would be considered under this proposed framework would typically fall into this category.
The recent signing into law of the Public Procurement Act also presents a crucial milestone with regard to the provisions that are made in the act on preference for local production.
The intersection of these three crucial considerations — the urgent demand that needs to be met, the underutilised supply and the funding options under the public-private partnerships framework — presents a sweet spot for a large-scale and immediate industrialisation programme.
Ultimately, fixing the existing infrastructure base not only resolves the immediate pressing problems but will make the country an attractive destination for even more long-term infrastructure investment, thereby creating a virtuous industrialisation cycle.
• Chibanguza is COO of the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
TAFADZWA CHIBANGUZA: Repair of infrastructure presents case for large-scale industrialisation
Fresh off the Infrastructure Africa conference hosted in Cape Town last month, I’m enthusiastic about the character of the discussion and the appreciation that infrastructure development is paramount to unlock growth in SA and on the African continent.
Insights about financing, regulatory reform, policy co-ordination and co-operation to achieve this end will be the topics of discussion for weeks to come. Particularly important is the role infrastructure investment can play in unlocking demand for the metals & engineering sector, which enjoys markets in the mining, agriculture, construction, automotive, logistics, water and the energy supply industry.
However, it is critical to highlight that while multibillion and long-term infrastructure investments are critical for industrialisation, there is an intermediate discussion that needs to be had. That is, the enormous scale industrialisation project that can be achieved through repairing the existing infrastructure that has continued to deteriorate due to underinvestment and maintenance backlogs. This is a reality across most critical infrastructure areas, including rail, energy, municipal services and — worryingly — water infrastructure.
While it is obvious to mention that the country’s poor economic growth outcome can be attributed to the bottlenecks in these respective areas, some of the immediate challenges faced by companies as a result of the infrastructure decay are as shocking as they are horrifying.
One recent example is of a multinational company operating in the east of Johannesburg that had to invest in a large-scale backup fire suppression system at a staggering capital cost of R12m. This “investment” was necessitated by the company partially failing an ad hoc insurance inspection because there was no water coming out of the grid-based fire suppression system. This spend presents an opportunity cost for the company’s capital allocation, and the end consumer will regrettably bear this cost.
The SA Reserve Bank has on numerous occasions expressed concern about the pace of increases in administered prices and their effect on general inflation. The administered price trajectory is largely a function of these inefficiencies in infrastructure. Year-to-date, administered price inflation was recorded at 8.02%, against a consumer price index (CPI) of 5.2% over the same period.
It is noteworthy that 35%-40% of costs for companies in the metals & engineering sector are attributable to administered prices in one form or another. This in itself should highlight the pressure that this line item contributes to input costs.
These are some cursory perspectives that highlight the need to fix the existing infrastructure. In this industrialisation framework, the need to fix the infrastructure represents the demand-side of the equation.
On the electricity side, while praiseworthy progress has been made on the load-shedding front, even a slight increase in economic growth will put pressure on the available electricity capacity and either choke the growth or tip the country back into load-shedding. Hence the urgent need to expand the transmission and distribution network while concurrently adding additional generation capacity.
On logistics, expanding the rail network and fixing port operations are required to enhance economic efficiency and connectivity. Water infrastructure requires the most urgent attention on water treatment facilities and pipeline repairs. All of these investments amount to billions of rand and present an immediate offtake, demand-wise, for industry.
On the supply side of the equation, the metals & engineering sector comprises companies that supply products that are required in all these areas, such as transformers of all categories, transmissions lines, the supporting towers, equipment and instrumentation for substations, circuit breakers, capacitators and reactors for the electricity transmission network.
On logistics, rails (made of steel), locomotives, rail joints, signalling equipment, overhead wires and various pieces of port equipment, including tug boats, can be supplied locally. Finally, for water infrastructure, valves of all types and sizes and steel pipes are manufactured and supplied from this sector.
Measured at an aggregated sectoral level, capacity in the sector is underutilised, recording 70% utilisation in the year to end-July. However, the aggregate statistics mask some crucial detail, for example, a recent study of the electrical cable manufacturing industry (a sub-industry of the metals & engineering sector) revealed a volume-adjusted capacity utilisation level of 42%. This situation should not be allowed to persist because at these capacity levels, factories are not sustainable and will have to close their doors.
The metals & engineering sector’s production and employment trends, which have contracted at compound annual rates of -1.2% and -1.4%, respectively, over the past 15 years, are partly attributable to low demand and capacity utilisation levels. In this industrialisation framework, companies in the metals & engineering sector can easily increase production to meet demand with minimal investment required.
The last leg of this argument is the funding component. The extent of the historic underinvestment and maintenance backlog, which runs into billions, coupled with the urgency to resolve bottlenecks, requires that an urgent solution be found. Regrettably, the current state of the public purse does not allow for this. Therefore, it is crucial that the state look to crowd-in private sector investment, capability and capacity.
The reforms being considered by the National Treasury with regard to public-private partnerships in the funding of public sector projects are commendable and must be fast-tracked. Particularly crucial is the category of projects that are referred to as low value (less than R2bn) that will enjoy exemption from certain Treasury obligations, thereby speeding up the projects by reducing the administrative burden. On a micro level, the projects that would be considered under this proposed framework would typically fall into this category.
The recent signing into law of the Public Procurement Act also presents a crucial milestone with regard to the provisions that are made in the act on preference for local production.
The intersection of these three crucial considerations — the urgent demand that needs to be met, the underutilised supply and the funding options under the public-private partnerships framework — presents a sweet spot for a large-scale and immediate industrialisation programme.
Ultimately, fixing the existing infrastructure base not only resolves the immediate pressing problems but will make the country an attractive destination for even more long-term infrastructure investment, thereby creating a virtuous industrialisation cycle.
• Chibanguza is COO of the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
Procurement act evokes mixed reactions from business
Wind power sector ‘deeply concerned’ after regulator rejects Eskom’s reservation request
EDITORIAL: Holding SOEs to account for reforms
SA can create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, report shows
Santam procurement consultant resigns amid pressure from panel-beating industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Calls grow for an African credit ratings agency
BILL BLACKIE: New economic scramble for Africa opens opportunities for SA ...
Municipal debt of R21bn a threat to water boards’ viability
Wind power sector ‘deeply concerned’ after regulator rejects Eskom’s ...
STUART THEOBALD: Kenya and Morocco show what is possible
Automotive terminals set for makeover as part of Transnet’s R25bn outlay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.