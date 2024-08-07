CARTOON: ANC introspection

Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 all see partial gains
AI is a mirror that reflects our technological aspirations, as well as our biases and fears
Lekgotla resolves to intervene in ailing ANC-led local governments
Young people are key to ending poverty through solidarity and activism, EFF leader says
KPMG severed ties with junior miner in May over cncerns about its financial statements
E-commerce accounts for the most complaints per sector
SA’s neighbour has imposed a temporary ban on its exports of oranges
The 60-year-old’s tenure as Minnesota governor was marked by the George Floyd killing
Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene fail to advance to the final
Extensive work has been done in the vineyards and the new winemaker is a dab hand in the cellar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
