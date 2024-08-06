SHAUN READ: Time to ditch the Gini coefficient

This uncritical acceptance of SA’s Gini coefficient was previously repeated in reports of the Davis tax committee, among others, as a basis for considering a wealth tax.
In an article as far back as 2021 I cautioned against the uncritical acceptance of the Gini coefficient as a basis for policy development in SA. Such criticism bears repeating.
Contrary to widespread belief, the Gini coefficient is not only a measurement of wealth inequality and is in fact, merely a statistical measurement of the degree of inequality of any spread of information, for example weight, height and income, in which zero is absolute equality and one absolute inequality.
As the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) points out, the Gini coefficient is a relative measure that fails to capture absolute differences in income. This means there may be no change to a country’s inequality rating if everyone’s income improves, even though the number of people living in absolute poverty is declining.
Assume everyone in SA earned R1m and one person earned R1-trillion, SA would still be the world’s most unequal country according to the Gini coefficient. Thus, simplifying a complex issue such as inequality into a single number does not give the full picture.
The World Bank, which publishes a global Gini coefficient index, does not have data for all the world’s 195 recognised countries. About 30 countries do thus not appear in the World Bank income inequality rankings, including Afghanistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.
Informal sector
Those countries that have provided data to the World Bank have done so on last reported dates ranging from the 1992 to 2021. According to the World Bank website, SA’s data was last submitted in 2014 — a decade ago. How is it possible to draw any definitive conclusions that SA is, and remains, “the most unequal society in the world” based on such information?
Some countries’ data measures income per household and others measure income per individual. Still others measure only wage earnings and not financial holdings. According to the HSRC in 2014, the definition of “income” for Gini index reporting purposes excludes earnings from the informal sector, which is a major factor in developing countries.
Also excluded are social benefits such as social grants, which has reduced the poverty levels of about 13-million recipients in SA. Excluding these forms of income further skews the picture of SA’s inequality rating. Some estimates indicate that SA’s Gini coefficient improves after taking into account social benefits and progressive tax rates.
The Gini coefficient does not address what the wealthy do with their disproportionate share of wealth and income. Far from stuffing it in a mattress, wealth and earnings find their way back into the economy through the purchase of goods and services and investment into new businesses to generate employment.
Businesses such as Bidvest, Remgro, MTN and Discovery were all founded by members of the top 1% and have generated thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of rand in tax revenues, which have been allocated to helping the poorest of the poor. Even those who acquire wealth corruptly queue outside Sandton luxury stores and car dealerships to spend it and, if nothing else, pay tax in the form of VAT.
‘Robin Hood’ approach
This uncritical acceptance of the Gini coefficient leads to a “Robin Hood” approach to policy and ignores that the best-performing economies are those that provide the opportunity to all for wealth creation rather than pursuing policies to simply redistribute existing wealth. Furthermore, this approach does not address the structural unfairness that allowed for the disproportionate accumulation of wealth in the first instance.
It is time to accept that SA needs the skills, expertise and capital of the wealthy to address the structural unfairness from which they have benefited instead of pursuing policies that cause the outflows of such skills, expertise and capital. Tax incentives that encourage private sector investment in schools and hospitals are arguably more beneficial in the long run than those that discourage wealth creation.
The question is, if everyone who is living in poverty now ends up earning a dignified living wage, being able to properly educate their children and having access to capital, does a country’s Gini coefficient really matter?
Read is founder and CEO of Read Advisory Services.
SHAUN READ: Time to ditch the Gini coefficient
Simplifying a complex issue such as inequality into a single number does not give the full picture
