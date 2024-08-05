STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA Citizenship Act — a matter of identity, inclusion and unity

Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA Citizenship Act of 1995 outlines the criteria for citizenship, which were revised after January 2013. The act now uniformly grants citizenship to individuals born to an SA citizen, regardless of where they are born.
Before this change, the law distinguished between those born within and outside the country. Before January 2013, a child born abroad to an SA parent was entitled to citizenship by descent, whereas those born in SA to a citizen or permanent resident were automatically citizens.
After the 2013 amendments, children born in SA to permanent resident permit holders are classified as foreigners unless one parent is an SA citizen, and they qualify for citizenship status only at the age of 18. Moreover, citizenship by descent is now limited to children adopted under the Children’s Act, emphasising that one parent must be an SA citizen at the time of adoption.
We should allow Adetshina and her family to celebrate her achievement without undue scrutiny
SA also maintains a flexible stance on dual or multiple citizenships. The Citizenship Act requires South Africans to obtain prior written consent from the home affairs minister when acquiring another citizenship through naturalisation, excluding cases involving marriage or minors.
The “automatic loss” provision, where citizens lose their status if they obtain foreign citizenship without consent, was challenged by the DA in the Supreme Court of Appeal. We await the Constitutional Court's confirmation of its ruling, which aligns with the DA’s push for more inclusive and transparent citizenship laws.
Citizenship is more than a legal designation; it embodies a connection to one’s nation, culture and heritage. For many, holding dual or multiple citizenships is practical, offering benefits such as easier travel and broader opportunities. It does not diminish their identity or loyalty to their country of origin.
Since being announced as a Miss SA contestant on July 1, Chidimma Adetshina has faced intense scrutiny, including accusations of favouritism towards Nigeria after a video showed her celebrating with Nigerian relatives. But why should this be an issue? It’s natural to share successes with loved ones, regardless of their nationality.
Perhaps Adetshina is sharing these moments with her Nigerian family because she takes pride in showing them how she is also representing their heritage on an international stage. After all, Trevor Noah shared his achievements with his Swiss father on finding success in the US.
Adetshina has proudly declared: “I am proudly South African and Nigerian,” symbolising peace and unity. This duality should be respected, as it embodies the spirit of inclusivity and the celebration of diverse cultural identities. Her actions highlight the positive expression of dual identity, fostering a sense of connection and pride across borders.
For many years Africa has been working towards greater unity, including developing a pan-African passport to enable visa-free travel across the continent. This aligns with the EU model, fostering co-operation and unity. Instead of harbouring suspicions, we should embrace our shared heritage and be more welcoming to all Africans. Adetshina’s dual identity can serve as a positive example of this unity.
Adding to the complexity, sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called for an “investigation” into Adetshina’s national allegiance, reflecting broader societal tensions about national identity and xenophobia.
The EFF has condemned the “Afrophobic” scrutiny she faces, noting that past Miss SA contestants with foreign parents of white or Asian descent have not encountered a similar backlash. This disparity reveals a deeper xenophobic undercurrent, often worsened by socioeconomic issues such as unemployment and crime, which have fuelled movements such as Operation Dudula that target African immigrants.
Adetshina meets all of the requirements to be a contestant in Miss SA, which include being an SA citizen. While the department of home affairs’ records are not always infallible, they do not hastily grant citizenship status. Should there be any error, the department would need to prove it.
Nonetheless, the law is clear: if Adetshina’s mother was an SA citizen or a permanent residence permit holder at the time of her birth, she is an SA citizen by law, regardless of any clerical errors or public debate. We must all respect the law, which affirms her citizenship.
As the debate about Adetshina continues, it serves as a critical reminder to celebrate SA’s diverse heritage and uphold the principles of unity and diversity that define our nation. It is essential to focus on inclusivity and respect for the legal framework that governs citizenship.
We should allow Adetshina and her family to celebrate her achievement without undue scrutiny. Rather than questioning her nationality, we should focus on the excitement and joy the Miss SA pageant brings. This event is an opportunity to showcase the beauty, talent and diversity of our country. It highlights the strength and resilience of SA women, uniting us in a celebration of shared values and aspirations.
Let’s embrace this spirit of unity and pride, cheering on all contestants as they represent the multifaceted culture and vibrancy of our nation.
• De Saude Darbandi is immigration law specialist at DSD Immigration Attorneys.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA Citizenship Act — a matter of identity, inclusion and unity
Chidimma Adetshina’s success should be a reason to celebrate SA’s diverse heritage
