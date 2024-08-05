The rand fell more than 1% to its weakest level in a month
Monday, August 5 2024
Changes may not fully address salary equity issues and could lead to intended consequences for staff
Party’s top brass, premiers and mayors meet to assess electoral decline
CEO Sean Summers says shareholders have demonstrated firm support for the company
Sars says it will be ready to handle the tax component of the payouts
Business Day Spotlight speaks toy Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA
British prime minister Keir Starmer says there is no way to legitimise the disorder taking place on Britain’s streets
Of the four URC franchises, the Sharks have best embraced the development aspect of the competition
There have been suggestions that taking supplemental omega-3 fatty acids may be harmful for healthy people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Three-ringed circus
EDITORIAL: A tale of missed opportunities
ANC traces electoral losses back to Jacob Zuma’s presidency
Jacob Zuma will fight to be ANC member till his death, says Yengeni
TOM EATON: Performative victimhood aside, Zuma could sell SA festive feudalism
