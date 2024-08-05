ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Kamala Harris in the shadow of Barack Obama
In April 2013, Barack Obama was forced to apologise for describing California’s Kamala Harris as “the best-looking attorney-general”, also calling her “brilliant”, “dedicated” and “tough.”
The first black US president was nevertheless widely castigated for detracting from a woman’s brains by focusing on her beauty. Harris, the first female US vice-president, recently became the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee after a faltering Joe Biden chose not to seek re-election, and endorsed her. If she wins the presidency against Donald Trump in November, Harris would become not just the US’s first female president, but also its first of Caribbean and Asian descent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.