NOMHLE NGWENYA: Rising extreme weather calls for new approach to disaster risk management

Storm damage in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Overwhelming scientific evidence illustrates how climate change has caused drastic shifts and unprecedented weather patterns. Last year was the hottest year yet, and the increased concentration of carbon emissions in the atmosphere has caused an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and wildfires.
The effects of extreme weather events are being witnessed globally and causing big environmental, social and economic impacts. SA is not immune to such events. In a recent study conducted by the University of Cape Town, SA is described as a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and extreme weather events pose serious threats to socioeconomic development.
Extreme weather events are no longer anomalies; it has become the new reality. Almost every season, a national state of disaster is declared due to the destruction caused by extreme weather. In the past few weeks various provinces have been inundated by floods, causing the displacement of people, mortalities, destruction of infrastructure, and halting of various business operations.
The disastrous nature of extreme weather events has placed a spotlight on the need for a robust, effective disaster risk management framework.
The overarching policy for disaster risk management in SA is the Disaster Management Act of 2002. It describes disaster risk management as “integrated multisectoral and multidisciplinary administrative, organisational and operational planning processes and capacities aimed at lessening the impacts of natural hazards and related environmental, technological and biological disasters”.
Many gaps
Regarding natural and environmental hazards, the act encapsulates how weather hazards such as droughts, cyclones and severe storms affect Southern Africa. Such hazards have been on the radar for more than two decades. The question is, how effective has the act been in preparing for, responding to and aiding in postdisaster recovery, particularly over the past two years?
It has almost become a common sight to see NGOs taking immediate action when a disaster strikes, and only at a later stage for municipalities to arrive. This points to many gaps in response capabilities. SA policies evidently reflect international best practice, but implementation remains a challenge.
The day zero water crisis of 2018 caused by a prolonged drought in Cape Town, and the disastrous flood that hit Durban in April 2022, have become case studies of how our disaster risk management strategies can improve. It should become a priority for us to transition away from reactive to proactive approaches as we cannot continue to incur billions of rand of damage to infrastructure, crop losses that compromise food security and enormous displacement of people.
This sentiment was echoed by the portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs earlier this year regarding plans to overhaul SA’s disaster management systems and legislation to improve disaster response capabilities. It was further highlighted that the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has been working on improving national risk information platforms.
The use of best scientific and technological advancements will become integral for the department and the department has begun leveraging noteworthy global best practices as part of its mitigation strategies.
Adequate funding
For example, New Zealand’s natural hazards risk modelling has become the world’s leading tool to assess risk to buildings, infrastructure and people from natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis and floods. The tool is based on open source technology, providing access for researchers and people working in disaster risk management to improve their understanding of natural hazard risks. A similar integrated model has also been adopted in SA. For example, the NDMC and SA Weather Service have signed an agreement on the development of new data products that monitor climate variability and change impacts.
To further address gaps in policies and implementation of the act, newly appointed co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has emphasised the need for a new system to deal effectively with the frequency of extreme weather events. A huge part of this emphasis has been on ensuring adequate funding to respond to growing disaster risks and building resilience. The 2024/25 budget tabled by the ministry is now at R395.7bn, with more than 80% (R379.6bn) geared towards disaster relief grants.
Funding remains an important component in disaster risk management implementation. This not only applies to SA but globally. For instance, in February the EU and World Bank created a facility, the Technical Assistance Financing Facility for Disaster Prevention and Preparedness, to enhance disaster prevention and preparedness in the EU and beyond. A key component of the facility is ensuring good governance by having public channels of transparency and accountability to member states of how finances are budgeted, allocated and dispersed.
This can be applied in the SA context as there have been many cases of poor governance practices. During the Durban floods the auditor-general reported that only 10% of the R342m disaster relief grant money was used. This presents opportunities for greater transparency and accountability on how disaster relief grants are used.
As much as there is traction in disaster risk management strategies in the country, the proof will be in the pudding for the next five years under the GNU. Scientific and technological applications to disaster risk management will be crucial, but so will engagements with the public and business community. When a disaster strikes everyone is affected regardless of race or class, and there is a need for an inclusive approach that encourages innovative solutions.
At the Climate Resilience Symposium held recently at the CSIR, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that we need to ramp up efforts to build a climate resilient country. As we embark on this, a comprehensive, revised disaster management policy that is future-proof will be key to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events.
• Ngwenya, an independent climate change researcher, is a member of National Advisory Council on Innovation of SA.
NOMHLE NGWENYA: Rising extreme weather calls for new approach to disaster risk management
Co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urges a change in dealing with the frequency of climate events
