MIC MANN: AI, blockchain can stop misinformation scourge

Earlier this year thousands of US voters were surprised to receive automated phone calls featuring what seemed to be President Joe Biden urging them not to participate in the state’s Democratic primary election.
The voice wasn’t actually Biden’s — it was generated by artificial intelligence (AI). In Indonesia, an AI-generated avatar of a military commander helped rebrand the country’s defence minister as a “chubby-cheeked” man who “makes Korean-style finger hearts and cradles his beloved cat, Bobby, much to the delight of Gen Z voters”. In India, AI versions of dead politicians have been brought back to compliment elected officials.
These are examples of incidents that have heightened concerns about the effect of misinformation on elections, especially in a pivotal year such as this, with more than 50 countries holding elections. More than 2-billion potential voters could be influenced by false information, whether it’s spread accidentally or with malicious intent.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified misinformation as the top global risk for the next two years, surpassing even extreme weather events and conflicts. In response, governments worldwide are grappling with potential measures to tackle the threat. As usual, technological advancements outpace legislative reforms, and the struggle to contain the scourge has governments bewildered.
This increased global priority of combating misinformation underscores the relevance and potential of leveraging AI and blockchain technologies. In the swiftly changing tech landscape these two forces stand out for their transformative capabilities. Even though AI and blockchain seem to operate on opposing principles — AI relies on centralisation for scalability, while blockchain emphasises decentralisation and immutable trust — their combined potential could pave the way for a future that is both innovative and secure.
AI has revolutionised industries by providing unprecedented scalability and efficiency. From automating complex tasks to predicting consumer behaviour, AI’s ability to process and analyse vast amounts of data quickly and accurately is unparalleled. However, this centralisation raises concerns about data privacy, security and the authenticity of information.
On the other hand, blockchain technology is built on the principles of decentralisation and immutable trust. Every transaction or piece of data recorded on a blockchain is permanent and transparent, making it nearly impossible to alter or falsify. This creates a robust framework for verifying the authenticity of information, ensuring that what we see and use is genuine and trustworthy.
The integration of AI and blockchain technologies can address the shortcomings of each other while amplifying their strengths. For instance, AI can enhance blockchain by providing advanced algorithms for better consensus mechanisms and improving the efficiency of decentralised networks. Conversely, blockchain can offer AI a secure and transparent foundation, ensuring the data used by AI algorithms is trustworthy and verifiable.
Imagine a world in which AI processes and analyses data from a blockchain ledger. The authenticity of every data point is guaranteed, eliminating the risk of misinformation. This synergy could revolutionise sectors such as finance, healthcare and supply chain management. Smart, self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code can be managed and executed by AI, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in real-time.
In an era in which misinformation is rampant, the convergence of AI and blockchain presents a revolutionary approach to verification. The only way to be certain something is real or trustworthy is if it is recorded on a blockchain ledger or governed by a smart contract from a reliable source. This paradigm shift will extend to all aspects of life — from verifying the authenticity of news articles and academic credentials to ensuring the integrity of financial transactions and medical records.
The threats misinformation poses are vast and have the potential to have far-reaching consequences. Information affects how people make up their minds about issues. It can also provide false evidence for claims with conclusions that threaten democracy, national health, education and economic issue. In some cases it can even persuade people to take up arms or decline vaccination, as we have seen.
Access to truthful information is a foundational tenet of democracy and is essential to a free and fair world. As we stand on the brink of this technological revolution it is crucial to embrace the convergence of AI and blockchain with optimism and foresight. These technologies will become as integral to our lives as the internet and mobile devices are today. They will not only drive innovation but can also help establish a foundation of trust and security in a digital world.
The future is bright with the promise of AI and blockchain working together to create a more efficient, transparent and trustworthy society. By harnessing the complementary strengths of these exponential technologies we can unlock new possibilities and pave the way for a future where technology serves humanity with reliability and integrity.
• Mann is co-CEO at Singularity SA.
