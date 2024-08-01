Helping the global risk rally is dovish comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell about cutting rates at the July meeting
It can make its mark in neglected rural areas and by adding value-added services such as insurance
Several areas in the city have had water pipes and valves ‘tampered with and broken’
DA is the second-largest party in the GNU, but sees itself becoming the majority party over the next decade
Challenging trading conditions affected discretionary spend across the retailer’s businesses
Stronger rand, lower inflation and lower rates are among factors contributing to optimistic view
Steps to bolster sector include allowing it to consolidate so that large firms can merge, share production runs and buy smaller ones
Egypt says ‘dangerous Israeli escalation policy’ has undermined efforts to end fighting in Gaza
Team SA’s remaining chances are in swimming, athletics and golf
US regulators are investigating the carmaker’s Autopilot feature after identifying more than a dozen crashes
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Death to peace
Qatar, Egypt say Haniyeh assassination damages Gaza truce chances
Hamas confirms assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
EXPLAINER: What Haniyeh’s assassination means for Middle East
Hezbollah-Israel war not inevitable, US defence secretary says
Israel aims to avoid all-out war in Lebanon retaliation, officials say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.