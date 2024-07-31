Opinion

CARTOON: Ready for rate cuts

31 July 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, July 31 2024
Wednesday, July 31 2024

Climate a growing risk to financial stability, Kganyago says

Greylisting and rising state debt also pose risks for SA’s economic outlook and financial stability
Economy
22 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Shallow cuts likely if goalposts are moved

Lower inflation target could result in miserly cutting cycle
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: On the cusp of a cut?

Split vote and dovish tone makes September cut likely
Opinion
1 week ago

Bank holds repo rate steady in split decision, but September cut now more likely

Reserve Bank expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the last quarter of 2024
Economy
1 week ago

RICARDO SMITH: Getting inflation rate to governor’s liking will take a bit of work

Lower nominal growth in wages, revenue and wealth over the short term will not be well received
Opinion
1 week ago
Tuesday, July 30 2024
Tuesday, July 30 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Botswana in a fix over De Beers ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: What business wants from Parks ...
Opinion
3.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Boeing, Boeing ... gone!
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Performative victimhood aside, Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Trafford favours craft ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.