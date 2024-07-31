‘Long positioning from speculative accounts in crude oil has been significantly reduced’
Reserve Bank has to be ever alert to factors that could put SA’s financial stability at risk
Regulator approves recommendation by electricity subcommittee to not grant company’s request
Former director-general in the Presidency notes the continued racial polarisation in country’s politics
The group reported high levels of footfall, customer sales growth and increasing levels of international tourism across its West End estates
Greylisting and rising state debt also pose risks for SA’s economic outlook and financial stability
The overhaul of SA’s rail system could spark an economy-wide turnaround
The death of the militant group’s chief is likely to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza
The swimmer has already confirmed her status as favourite after her gold in the 100m on Monday
The Thule Outset is a solution for vehicles that are unable to carry a heavy roof load
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ready for rate cuts
Climate a growing risk to financial stability, Kganyago says
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Shallow cuts likely if goalposts are moved
EDITORIAL: On the cusp of a cut?
Bank holds repo rate steady in split decision, but September cut now more likely
RICARDO SMITH: Getting inflation rate to governor’s liking will take a bit of work
