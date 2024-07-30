Opinion

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Boeing, Boeing ... gone!

Too big to fail became too arrogant to succeed for the US aircraft maker

30 July 2024 - 05:00
by FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: July 27 2034

Earlier today, Wall Street woke up to a shock, and we can just imagine how many investment bankers and fund managers choked on their morning coffee...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.