Are pan-African banks the future as Western giants withdraw?

In recent years, a host of Western-headquartered multinational banking groups have announced the sale of their African subsidiaries, a scenario that has raised concern about the overall viability of the continental banking and finance landscape.
However, despite the potential negative fallout from these disinvestment decisions, well-established and emerging pan-African banking groups are seizing the opportunities left behind by multinational entities.
French banks have led this trend, with Societe Generale (SocGen) confirming in 2023 that it would sell six of its 17 African subsidiaries. BNP Paribas concluded the sale of its branches in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, SA and Tunisia between 2018 and 2022, while Groupe BPCE and Crédit Agricole wrapped up the cessation of their African operations in the mid-2010s.
Concurrently, Standard Chartered sold its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Gambia in 2023 and Barclays completed the exit strategy it launched in 2016 through the 2022 sale of its stake in Absa.
Successive exogenous shocks, notably commodity price volatility, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, coupled with currency devaluation and rising inflation, have increased poverty and unemployment and reduced the middle class in Africa.
These institutions also found it difficult to penetrate Africa’s largest economies such as Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and SA, where locally owned entities dominate the domestic banking scene. Geopolitical concerns, namely insecurity in the Sahel and the emergence of military regimes across Central and West Africa since 2020, have also hampered business operations.
Pan-African banking groups have the advantage of being more adaptive, flexible and resilient with respect to challenging circumstances, and have a better understanding of local market dynamics. In this regard they could establish closer relationships with governments, notably financing projects outlined in their national development plans, particularly in the areas of agriculture, energy, information communication technology, manufacturing and transport.
To expand the customer base, overtures could be made towards informal sector stakeholders such as women and youths, while small and medium-sized businesses should receive more funding. Banks could also try to valorise Africa’s large diaspora by adopting measures that orientate remittances and savings towards investment initiatives.
Supporting cross-border commercial trade as well as activities associated with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) should also become a priority, while the use and development of innovative services using financial technology must be embraced.
Several such entities have already taken advantage of the divestment strategy pursued by Western multinationals. SocGen has finalised several transactions, with its Republic of Congo branch, Apic, being purchased by Gabonese conglomerate BGFI. Vista Group took over SocGen’s Burkina Faso and Mozambique subsidiaries, while Burkina Faso-headquartered Coris Holdings bought its Chadian and Mauritanian branches.
Moroccan private investment firm Saham bought SocGen’s most profitable African entity, Société Générale Marocaine des Banques for €745m in April, alongside its insurance branch, La Vie Marocaine. In addition, Nigeria’s Access Bank bought the Standard Chartered subsidiaries mentioned above, which will enable the bank to pursue its stated expansionist policy.
Over the next 12-24 months, more disinvestment announcements are expected from Western banking groups. Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank and Togo-headquartered Ecobank, which both have a strong continental presence, as well as leading SA financial institution Standard Bank, are potential buyers. Nigerian and Kenyan banks could also show interest alongside the Ivorian duo of Atlantic Financial Group and NSIA Group.
Some states might be interested in purchasing these subsidiaries. The government of the Republic of Congo initially bought SocGen’s local branch to ensure it would be replaced by the state’s preferred buyer, while Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has indicated that the state would be a willing buyer if SocGen decided to withdraw from that country. In this regard, state investment banks and pension funds could be used as vehicles to undertake such transactions.
Despite their long-standing presence on the continent, departing multinationals have largely adopted conservative and risk-averse approaches to the operations of their African subsidiaries. Activities were predominantly focused on classic commercial banking services, supporting the operations of multinational firms and government fundraising initiatives such as regional treasury bond issues.
However, the acquisition of these bodies affords them opportunities to have a broader base of activities and be more effective in these countries than their predecessors were.
• Mbulle-Nziege is a senior consultant at French public affairs management firm Concerto, specialising in business and economic intelligence as well as political risk.
Are pan-African banks the future as Western giants withdraw?
These groups are more flexible in difficult circumstances and understand local dynamics better
• Mbulle-Nziege is a senior consultant at French public affairs management firm Concerto, specialising in business and economic intelligence as well as political risk.
