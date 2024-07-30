ANTONIA BOTHNER: SA can capitalise on nomad visas and reap the benefits

The new SA remote work or “digital nomad” visa could be a game-changer for the local tech industry and entrepreneurs, providing a positive step towards positioning the country as a global hub for remote work, innovation and skills transfer. The visa, which came into effect on May 20, will also contribute towards the economy, tourism and cultural exchange.
The remote visa allows foreign nationals earning more than R1m a year from foreign employers to legally work remotely from SA for up to three years. This move is expected to attract high-earning professionals and entrepreneurs to the country, driving local economic growth and development.
From an economic perspective, digital nomad visas bring in foreign income, stimulate local spending and attract skilled professionals who can contribute to the country’s workforce and innovation ecosystem. This influx of diverse talent leads to knowledge exchange, cross-cultural collaboration and the creation of new opportunities for both local residents and expatriates.
This is a huge opportunity for SA to benefit from a growing global trend that is delivering real benefits for the economies, tourism industries and entrepreneurial ecosystems of the countries that have adopted these types of visas.
It was therefore encouraging to hear the new home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, say work visas are high on his agenda as they are critical for economic growth. He expressed excitement about the move towards remote working visas: “That is the first opportunity to signal to the world that SA is actually serious about attracting what we need for our economy.”
Remote visas have been transformative in several countries. Portugal offers two-year renewable work visas with proof of employment. Many other countries offering similar visas, usually requiring proof of income and employment, include Spain, Italy, Greece, Brazil, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and Seychelles.
According to Pieter Levels, founder of the Nomad List, there are expected to be 1-billion digital nomads working across the world by 2035.
One just needs to look globally to see how beneficial these visas are because young talented people, who are so mobile, digital and forward thinking, are infusing fresh perspectives, energy and talent in the countries where they are working.
At Endeavor SA, where we work with local high-impact tech businesses to scale and accelerate their growth through access to global funders, international markets and a network of successful local and global entrepreneurs, we believe SA has all the ingredients to ensure the impact here would be similarly transformative.
This country has good internet access, offers a high quality of life and a relatively low cost of living. Simplifying and expediting the granting of these visas will facilitate movement and break down barriers, and should open doors to an additional flow of both talent and capital into SA, since they often go hand in hand.
According to Harvard Business Review, digital nomads invest their time and money in the local economy without taking local jobs, and build bridges with local knowledge workers, helping workers and local communities. Digital nomads also play a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and the creation of technology clusters. Foreign entrepreneurs congregating in a shared space for even a few months can spur new connections and new enterprises.
Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa national chair Rosemary Anderson says statistics demonstrate the benefits of pro-tourism visa policies. The recent visa waiver between SA and Ghana led to a 249.4% increase in tourist arrivals from Ghana between January and March, while visa-free access for Kenyans since January 2023 resulted in a 99% year-on-year increase in arrivals.
We expect the new visa regulations to result in an injection of energy, fresh perspectives and, more importantly, send out the message that our country is open for business; that we are moving to a more open sourced way of thinking that this is vital for the country.
Not only will this yield benefits to the economy overall, but with skills transfer being a big component it is essentially an investment in SA’s productive capacity, now and for the future.
• Bothner is Endeavor SA capital markets lead.
