LEE-ANNE GERMANOS MANUEL: Issue of consent remains devastating flaw in SA law

“The court is convinced that if consent had to be evaluated objectively in this [rape] case, the reasonable man in the same position as the accused would not have assumed or accepted in the circumstances that he had consent, and would have done more to ensure that consent was indeed present.”
These are the haunting words of a magistrate in the State vs Amost case, which prompted a rape survivor known as “IH” to reach out to an anti gender-based violence NPO, The Embrace Project, in 2021, when her perpetrator was acquitted despite the fact that a reasonable person would have come to the conclusion that she was raped.
In IH’s case, like countless other victims of sexual assault, the court found that: “The fact that the complainant did not signify her opposition to the acts in any way makes it impossible for the court to be satisfied that the accused subjectively knew he did not have consent to proceed with the acts.”
That is despite the fact that resistance to sexual assault was removed as a requirement from our law ages ago. However, it appears that instead the requirement has merely been subsumed into two other existing legal elements for proving rape, namely intent and consent.
Without some form of resistance, whether verbal or physical, as the court said in IH’s case, it “makes it impossible for the court to be satisfied that the accused subjectively knew that he did not have consent to proceed with the acts”, because the court is unable to take account of objective facts and circumstances when determining whether an accused person knew that consent was absent.
As a result, a number of jurisdictions around the world have moved away from SA’s current legal construct of rape and sexual offences, shifting the court’s focus away from the establishment of a lack of consent and rather to focus on the existence of consent. The shift in focus from a rape survivor’s behaviour at the time of the assault to that of the accused’s behaviour, is a much-needed reform in our law — especially given the abysmal conviction rates in comparison to the number of reported rapes, which sits at less than 1%.
After IH pointed out the injustice she suffered at the behest of the subjectivity of our criminal law favouring the accused, in 2022 The Embrace Project launched a groundbreaking constitutional challenge against a number of provisions in the Sexual Offences Act. After almost two years since its institution the application, which is being opposed by the minister of justice and constitutional development, was finally heard earlier in July in the Pretoria high court.
In this application, The Embrace Project sought to remove the requirement that subjective intent on the part of the accused, especially when it is unreasonable, must exist to obtain a rape conviction. The Embrace Project has asked the court to read into the problematic provisions of a requirement that an accused person must instead take “all reasonable steps to ascertain that the complainant consented” to the sexual act in question.
This immediately shifts the focus from the complainant’s behaviour to the accused’s behaviour, and requires that it be established that consent existed as opposed to establishing that it did not. These differences will ensure that perpetrators are no longer encouraged by SA law to avoid clarifying whether consent was given.
A lack of clarity and the existence of uncertainty around the absence of consent has assisted accused people to avoid conviction to date. The law’s reliance on the subjective intent of an accused person who claims he did not understand there to be an absence of consent is almost impossible to rebut when objective facts and circumstances cannot be considered by the court.
What the proposed change in the law will do is require that an accused person prove that he obtained the necessary consent from the complainant without the court having to concern itself with the question of whether the accused person subjectively understood the complainant to be an unwilling participant. For the first time the resistance requirement would truly no longer have a place in our law.
It is yet to be seen though, whether the court will find in The Embrace Project’s favour, especially given that the justice minister is opposing this application on the basis that the reasonableness requirement that is sought to be introduced allegedly infringes on an accused person’s fair trial rights. According to the minister, SA’s rape and sexual offence laws should remain as they are because to introduce an objective test and requirement where the accused person must take reasonable steps to ascertain that consent was given would result in a reverse onus of proof on the accused person, and lower the standard of proof in a criminal trial.
It is unfortunate that in addition to these arguments the minister also initially stated under oath that this litigation was driven by The Embrace Project’s “ego towards men” and that “[The Embrace Project and IH] are using their emotions to persuade the court to declare unconstitutional an act that is in line with the constitution”.
Through The Embrace Project case, we aim to not only change the law but also transform society’s, and the government’s, understanding and respect for consent, ensuring a future where rape myths have no place.
• Germanos Manuel is director and cofounder of The Embrace Project.
LEE-ANNE GERMANOS MANUEL: Issue of consent remains devastating flaw in SA law
SA’s law pertaining to rape should require that it be established that consent existed, as opposed to establishing that it did not, The Embrace Project argues
“The court is convinced that if consent had to be evaluated objectively in this [rape] case, the reasonable man in the same position as the accused would not have assumed or accepted in the circumstances that he had consent, and would have done more to ensure that consent was indeed present.”
These are the haunting words of a magistrate in the State vs Amost case, which prompted a rape survivor known as “IH” to reach out to an anti gender-based violence NPO, The Embrace Project, in 2021, when her perpetrator was acquitted despite the fact that a reasonable person would have come to the conclusion that she was raped.
In IH’s case, like countless other victims of sexual assault, the court found that: “The fact that the complainant did not signify her opposition to the acts in any way makes it impossible for the court to be satisfied that the accused subjectively knew he did not have consent to proceed with the acts.”
That is despite the fact that resistance to sexual assault was removed as a requirement from our law ages ago. However, it appears that instead the requirement has merely been subsumed into two other existing legal elements for proving rape, namely intent and consent.
Without some form of resistance, whether verbal or physical, as the court said in IH’s case, it “makes it impossible for the court to be satisfied that the accused subjectively knew that he did not have consent to proceed with the acts”, because the court is unable to take account of objective facts and circumstances when determining whether an accused person knew that consent was absent.
As a result, a number of jurisdictions around the world have moved away from SA’s current legal construct of rape and sexual offences, shifting the court’s focus away from the establishment of a lack of consent and rather to focus on the existence of consent. The shift in focus from a rape survivor’s behaviour at the time of the assault to that of the accused’s behaviour, is a much-needed reform in our law — especially given the abysmal conviction rates in comparison to the number of reported rapes, which sits at less than 1%.
After IH pointed out the injustice she suffered at the behest of the subjectivity of our criminal law favouring the accused, in 2022 The Embrace Project launched a groundbreaking constitutional challenge against a number of provisions in the Sexual Offences Act. After almost two years since its institution the application, which is being opposed by the minister of justice and constitutional development, was finally heard earlier in July in the Pretoria high court.
In this application, The Embrace Project sought to remove the requirement that subjective intent on the part of the accused, especially when it is unreasonable, must exist to obtain a rape conviction. The Embrace Project has asked the court to read into the problematic provisions of a requirement that an accused person must instead take “all reasonable steps to ascertain that the complainant consented” to the sexual act in question.
This immediately shifts the focus from the complainant’s behaviour to the accused’s behaviour, and requires that it be established that consent existed as opposed to establishing that it did not. These differences will ensure that perpetrators are no longer encouraged by SA law to avoid clarifying whether consent was given.
A lack of clarity and the existence of uncertainty around the absence of consent has assisted accused people to avoid conviction to date. The law’s reliance on the subjective intent of an accused person who claims he did not understand there to be an absence of consent is almost impossible to rebut when objective facts and circumstances cannot be considered by the court.
What the proposed change in the law will do is require that an accused person prove that he obtained the necessary consent from the complainant without the court having to concern itself with the question of whether the accused person subjectively understood the complainant to be an unwilling participant. For the first time the resistance requirement would truly no longer have a place in our law.
It is yet to be seen though, whether the court will find in The Embrace Project’s favour, especially given that the justice minister is opposing this application on the basis that the reasonableness requirement that is sought to be introduced allegedly infringes on an accused person’s fair trial rights. According to the minister, SA’s rape and sexual offence laws should remain as they are because to introduce an objective test and requirement where the accused person must take reasonable steps to ascertain that consent was given would result in a reverse onus of proof on the accused person, and lower the standard of proof in a criminal trial.
It is unfortunate that in addition to these arguments the minister also initially stated under oath that this litigation was driven by The Embrace Project’s “ego towards men” and that “[The Embrace Project and IH] are using their emotions to persuade the court to declare unconstitutional an act that is in line with the constitution”.
Through The Embrace Project case, we aim to not only change the law but also transform society’s, and the government’s, understanding and respect for consent, ensuring a future where rape myths have no place.
• Germanos Manuel is director and cofounder of The Embrace Project.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.