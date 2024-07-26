SHANNON BERNHARDT: Mining platform must meet the needs of all stakeholders

Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane recently championed the idea of a collaborative platform for mining stakeholders. If successful, this platform could yield significant benefits for all involved, including improved industry conditions, greater profitability, increased employment and local development, transforming the industry.
However, its success hinges on the commitment of all stakeholders to clear goals, and a focus on immediate challenges. All parties must be willing to compromise and ensure that solutions are mutually beneficial.
These stakeholders have a proven track record of effective partnership when the goals are specific and benefits clear for all parties. During the Covid-19 pandemic, mining companies, civil society and local governments partnered in mining areas to roll out vaccines and protective equipment and deliver feeding schemes to protect local communities.
Effective engagement between mining companies, Transnet and the government has ushered in a series of reforms that will hopefully see the private sector participate in the maintenance and operation of freight rail, increasing volumes on coal and iron ore lines and state revenues. This demonstrates that a similar collaboration is possible and beneficial both in implementation and policy.
Many challenges facing SA’s mining industry stakeholders are prolonged and systemic. A platform may be just the tonic the industry needs now, especially during increasing uncertainty and clear signs of decline.
Over the past 18 months the mining industry has been under siege, grappling with plummeting commodity prices. According to the World Bank, global commodity prices nosedived by nearly 40% between mid-2022 and mid-2023. SA has been hit hard, facing chronic infrastructure deficiencies in the transportation and electricity sectors, with a staggering 332 days of load-shedding in 2023.
This dire situation has led to a sharp decline in profitability, several wide-ranging retrenchment and restructuring processes among industry giants, and economic depression in mining localities. This decline has been exacerbated by cumbersome permitting processes and poor government co-ordination, contributing to falling mining investment. SA’s diminishing share in global mining exploration may prevent the country from once again benefiting from the next critical minerals boom crucial for future economic development and sustainable energy initiatives.
Falling revenues and restructuring processes in some of the largest mining companies have exacerbated systemic tension between communities and mining companies. This tension includes access to employment and economic benefits, environmental effects and access to land and cultural heritage.
Despite some marginal gains in employment in the mining industry by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, trade unions remain deeply concerned about the effects of retrenchments and restructuring at several of SA’s largest mining companies in the past six months. Any engagement must prioritise job security, address the fears of mass job losses and consider the efects on those who may lose their jobs.
Furthermore, many towns and villages have been, and will be, economically devastated because of the decline of mining. This is especially true of gold and coal mining areas unless real effort is made to manage mine closures and plan for the transition to renewable energy. The transition will require stakeholders and workers to stimulate alternative economic activity.
Stakeholders have made substantial efforts to resolve many of these challenges. However, these efforts frequently work at cross purposes and bring parties into conflict, such as litigation and protest action.
The SA mining industry is at a critical juncture. Collaboration between the industry, labour, government and civil society is essential to addressing challenges, driving growth and preventing collapse in the face of increasing competition.
By prioritising employment growth, investment and local economic support, we can achieve significant reforms and tap into the critical minerals boom for sustainable development.
• Bernhardt is director of business strategy at conflict management and development practice Concentric Alliance.
SHANNON BERNHARDT: Mining platform must meet the needs of all stakeholders
A platform may be just the tonic the mining industry needs now, especially during increasing uncertainty and clear signs of decline
