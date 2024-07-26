JOHNNY MOLOTO: Minimum retail price for cigarettes would help smoke out illicit tobacco

The illicit tobacco trade costs government at least R24bn in uncollected tax revenue every year. File photo: CORNEL VAN HEERDEN/BEELD /GALLO IMAGES
The formation of the unity government after a fiercely contested election has quickly translated into a strengthening of the rand, a fall in the premium lenders demand for funding SA sovereign debt, and a rally in the stock market as investors digest the implications.
This is welcome news for an economy that has been struggling to gain momentum, but the real work to turn the economy around and improve the country’s fiscal metrics starts now.To fully capitalise on its start, the new government must demonstrate its commitment to root out crime and corruption.
One example crying out for immediate attention is the illicit tobacco trade, which by our estimates costs government at least R24bn in uncollected tax revenue every year. There are feasible, low-cost solutions available to address this escalating crisis.
A new Ipsos study shows 59% of SA stores sell cigarettes at below the minimum collectable tax (MCT) of R25.05 per pack of 20, with prices as low as R5. This availability has increased from 44% in 2021, when it was concentrated in wholesale (83%) and informal trade (72%).
New manufacturers have also entered the market, fuelling intense competition at the bottom end and driving prices in the illicit trade ever lower.This makes nonsense of government attempts to reduce the incidence of smoking and illustrates the futility of punitive regulation aimed at the legal tobacco industry when illicit cigarettes are widely available at rock-bottom prices, especially at outlets used by low-income earners such as corner shops, spazas and tabletop hawkers.
It is also clear from the Ipsos research over the past three years that a core group of manufacturers have consistently supplied large quantities of cigarettes at prices well below MCT. Any claim that these manufacturers are using a loss-leader discount strategy is patently false because it would be commercially impossible for them to stay in business if all taxes were paid.
Stamping out this systematic, industrial-scale tax evasion would bring a number of benefits for the new government. Internationally, countries are increasingly recognising the “return on investment” (from a public health and public revenue perspective) that additional expenditure on tobacco enforcement can have.
In Australia the government introduced the Black Economy Package — Combating Illicit Tobacco in 2019. Among other things, a key component of this was increased expenditure on enforcement. It has yielded an impressive near 40-fold return on investment, with gains of A$1.6bn in 2020/21 (on a spend of A$40m) and A$2.4bn in 2021/22 (on a spend of A$53.6m).
Using the Australian example, if the Treasury invested R1bn a year in tackling the illicit trade in cigarettes the return on this investment could be expected to be about R40bn.
This could be reinvested in the following year, and with each successive year the SA Revenue Service (Sars) would have more resources to significantly reduce illicit trade within the term of the GNU.
The successful prosecution of the illicit tobacco kingpins would demonstrate to the world that SA is serious about tackling organised crime, helping to re-establish the credibility of our criminal justice system.
Importantly, it would signal to investors that the rule of law matters in SA, and criminal attempts to hijack the economy will not be tolerated. In the absence of this assurance, and at the uncontrolled rate at which the illicit trade is growing, companies such as BAT may be forced to reconsider its investments in SA.
One of the most effective solutions to the illicit tobacco trade is for the finance minister to introduce a minimum retail price, which would make it illegal to sell cigarettes for less than a stated amount. This would provide a valuable tool for law-enforcement agencies as they seek to enforce and prosecute, and would empower them to tackle the illicit trade head on.
It makes no sense for Sars to license new manufacturers in a sector already ravaged by high levels of noncompliance, without conducting a proper due diligence on each new applicant.
Given the scale of the problem, BAT is calling for a multi-agency effort: for the Treasury to provide additional funding to Sars for forensic investigations; for Sars to step up visible enforcement against tax evaders such as those in the illicit tobacco trade; for the Hawks to prioritise these complex crimes; and for the National Prosecuting Authority to secure convictions. This will signal the new government’s clear intent to step up the fight against crime and corruption.Finally, BAT urges Sars to conduct an immediate forensic audit of all tobacco factories in the country, including its own.
BAT understands that the new government faces many competing demands for its attention and will be eager to demonstrate early progress as it seeks to restore confidence in the SA economy. Rooting out the illicit tobacco trade represents a clear opportunity to do just that — one that will also have benefits for public health.
• Moloto is area head of corporate & regulatory affairs for British American Tobacco (BAT) Sub-Saharan Africa.
JOHNNY MOLOTO: Minimum retail price for cigarettes would help smoke out illicit tobacco
Over the past three years, a core group of manufacturers has supplied large quantities of cigarettes at prices well below the minimum collectable tax
