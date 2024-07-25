MIKE DOLAN: US policy churn a head-scratcher for company planners
Switching tack every four years surely takes a toll on those who need to think a decade or more ahead
25 July 2024 - 05:00
Corporate planners must have a headache as the US political pendulum swings at its fastest rate since World War 2 and the related policy churn may act as a drag on future investment.
It’s easy to get blasé about increasingly polarised US politics, and history may be a poor guide to many unprecedented developments unfolding. But switching economic policy tack every four years surely takes some toll for those needing to think a decade or more hence...
