LIZ MCDAID AND CHRISTOPHER SCHOLTZ: Oversight or overlooked: the role of parliament in budget scrutiny

As the seventh parliament commences its work, one of its most critical responsibilities will be to exercise rigorous oversight over the national budget. This fundamental duty, enshrined in our constitution, ensures that public funds are spent in a transparent and accountable manner, in alignment with the needs and aspirations of the people.
Section 92 of the constitution mandates parliament to hold the executive to account and maintain oversight over the implementation of legislation and the operations of state organs. This means parliament’s role in scrutinising the budget is not merely procedural, it is a cornerstone of democratic governance.
This oversight is pivotal in ensuring the executive branch of government acts in the public interest and is transparent in its decision-making processes. Hopefully, there will be more diversity in parliament under the new unity government, and governance and oversight capacity can be strengthened. South Africans desperately need a parliament that will fight, tooth and nail, to secure the rights of the people.
The recent allocation of budgets to various departments, such as mineral & petroleum resources, as well as energy, underscores the importance of robust parliamentary scrutiny. In the past, these portfolios were combined, but now they are separated, highlighting a shift in focus and priorities.
Furthermore, the composition of the parliamentary committees has also changed, with a significant percentage of new MPs joining, which brings both fresh perspectives and the need for quick familiarisation with complex issues.
This is why the accelerated approval of departmental budgets by these newly formed committees raises so many red flags about the adequacy of budget scrutiny and public consultation for proper parliamentary representation. With chairs elected just more than two weeks ago on July 9, and with them subsequently approving budgets just two days later, this hardly seems to be enough time for comprehensive assessment or meaningful engagement with the electorate.
This hurried process undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability that citizens expect and require from their representatives. The budget process itself demands thorough examination. Recent concerns have been raised regarding allocations, worth billions of rand, to sectors promoting fossil fuels and nuclear energy, while potentially essential environmental rehabilitation projects — which are nine years overdue, from 2015 — seem to have been sidelined.
For instance, serious questions linger about the R13bn earmarked for PetroSA’s environmental rehabilitation and the lack of funding for mine closure initiatives, despite frequent deaths and other safety hazards. It is difficult to reconcile the fact that while the environment budget shows billions allocated to climate mitigation and disaster relief, we still see “business as usual” when it comes to the promotion of offshore oil and gas.
This is in direct contrast to other climate-related policies, and yet it is getting additional funding and state support. It is exactly in such instances that we should see parliament intervene and demonstrate its power, in its role of holding the executive to account for its decisions.
And what about the National Nuclear Regulator of SA’s unconscionable approval of the life extension of Koeberg on July 15, even though there are serious safety concerns about the nuclear power plant, as highlighted by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2022? Are we just going to ignore those recommendations?
Even during Covid-19, a time when funds were redirected to address the pandemic, disparities in budgetary allocations between electrification projects and nuclear energy remained striking. While electrification budgets were slashed, funding for nuclear energy remained largely untouched, despite its substantial cost implications. These types of discrepancies underscore the urgency for parliament to intervene and ensure fiscal decisions reflect national priorities and financial prudence.
No more business as usual
One of the more urgent budget concerns for parliament to address is the solar water heating project. In 2010 the then minister made a policy commitment that the department would deliver at least 1-million solar water heating geysers by 2014. Twelve years later, in 2022, the portfolio committee on mineral resources & energy confronted the department about this programme, asking why the department kept coming with the same set of challenges.
So, over the past decade there has been little to no transparency and accountability from the department on these matters. In the budget vote report, one of the committee’s recommendations is for the minister to provide an update to the committee regarding this programme. Still unresolved, these matters continue to be a huge headache, while the poor and vulnerable continue to suffer.
While the country’s seventh parliament appears to represent an opportunity for renewed governance and accountability, its handling of the budgetary process thus far has been concerning. The world is in a climate crisis and for the just transition to be realised we cannot have the same lacklustre performance from this parliament as we have suffered in the past.
To help regain the credibility of the institution it is imperative that parliament exercise its oversight role far more diligently than we have seen in the past. MPs must be committed to scrutinising budget allocations to ensure they serve the public interest, promote sustainable development, and prioritise critical environmental and social needs.
Climate change is a clear and present threat to humankind. Moving forward, parliament must commit to transparent and inclusive budgetary processes that involve robust public consultation and uphold democratic principles that seek to drive forward the principles of a just transition. It cannot be business as usual.
This new and fresh parliament should be an opportunity to strengthen democracy and ensure every rand spent contributes to a more just and equitable SA.
• McDaid is strategic lead and Scholtz parliamentary officer at The Green Connection.
