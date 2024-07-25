Central banks buy gold but Reserve Bank is not in top 15

Large emerging countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico and SA don’t appear in the top 15 gold-owning nations. Picture: 123RF
Following double-digit returns in 2023, gold is up more than 15% again in 2024, showing its diversification potential during periods of rising tensions in the Middle East and whenever US inflation fears cast doubt on investor enthusiasm.
Interestingly, this rally has evolved without traditional support from exchange traded fund (ETF) buying and declining real interest rates. In fact, gold ETF holdings stand at the lowest level since September 2019 and real US interest rates are close to the highs seen before the global financial crisis. Gold is more than three standard deviations away from its historically close correlation with real interest rates.
But if real interest rates and inflows into gold ETFs fall flat as the drivers for the gold rally, what has been pushing prices to record highs? We think the rally can be attributed to a combination of structural drivers, including fears of higher-for-longer inflation, investors trying to diversify away from dollar-denominated assets due to a rapidly growing US debt burden and perceived sanction risks, fears of a devaluation of the Chinese renminbi, and rising geopolitical tensions.
Among central banks only three of the 10 largest gold owners — Russia, China and India — are from developing nations. Large emerging countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico and SA don’t appear in the top 15.
On average, the gold allocation of developing countries’ reserves is about half the level seen in developed market central banks (16% versus 29%), according to data collected by the World Gold Council from the IMF’s international financial statistics division.
Concerns that large reserve losses undermine the credibility of a central bank and its currency are a key argument why central banks invest their reserves foremost in defensive assets such as high-grade bonds and gold. However, fixed-income markets can be quite turbulent at times, and large write-offs of debt securities can quickly lead to substantial equity erosion. The associated credibility loss may lead to exchange rate volatility and heightened financial stability risks.
Investors also appear increasingly uncomfortable about the rapidly growing US debt burden and question its sustainability. In recent years the US fiscal deficit has averaged about 7.5% of GDP — an unusually high number, especially in times of full employment — and public debt has risen to 129% of GDP, according to the IMF.
According to IMF estimates, the US will be the fourth most indebted advanced nation in 2028, with an estimated debt-to- GDP level of 136%. The country has already lost its AAA rating from Fitch and S&P, and Moody’s has a negative outlook.
Despite these fundamental headwinds, few countries have been lowering their US treasury exposure. Among the nations with the highest exposure, mainland China (-29%), Saudi Arabia (-26%) and Brazil (-20%) reduced their exposure significantly in recent years, but total foreign exposure actually increased by more than $1-trillion (15%), to $8.09-trillion as at March, according to data published by the US treasury.
The prominent role US treasury securities continue to play in reserve portfolios may also relate to the notion that there are few other securities (and hence currencies) that provide similar market breadth and depth. Treasury markets in Europe, the UK and Japan suffer from similar fundamental challenges — debt sustainability concerns and inflation risks — while being less liquid. And the few markets, such as Switzerland, that look healthy from a fundamental point of view (consequently) don’t have enough outstanding debt to offer sufficient liquidity.
Last, the risk of US sanctions may also have led some emerging-market central banks to diversify their foreign exchange holdings away from US treasuries. Since early 2000 the number of designations issued by the US Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control increased significantly, which may have further incentivised some institutions to reduce US asset exposure.
So, what’s our conclusion? Emerging-market central banks were among the biggest gold buyers in recent years and we expect these buyers, who are less price sensitive than private investors, to continue accumulating gold going forward, suggesting structural tailwinds for the gold price. At the same time, we also see value in following central banks in their diversification efforts. Private investors typically balance their urge for security with the ambition to grow their wealth (the latter objective is typically not relevant for central banks).
The role of alternative assets, which include gold and other commodities, is of paramount importance here because they tend to be an effective portfolio diversifier while offering an appealing, longer-term risk-reward. Moreover, assets such as real estate, commodities, hedge funds and private equity allow investors to buy real assets, providing an effective hedge against the risk of higher-for-longer inflation and/or structural US dollar weakness.
• Lehmann is head of wealth management in Eastern Europe, Israel and Africa, and Bolliger chief investment officer global emerging markets, at UBS Global Wealth Management.
