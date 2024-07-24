ANDY HOME: In search of the elusive green nickel premium
Metals produced to higher environmental standards should come at a higher price
24 July 2024 - 05:00
London — BHP Group’s ambition to create a green nickel hub in Western Australia is on hold after the world’s largest listed miner announced the entire division will go on care and maintenance later in 2024.
The company has invested $3bn since 2020 to turn Nickel West into a major supplier of nickel sulphate for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries...
