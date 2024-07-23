GARY RYNHART: Many reasons to be optimistic about SA’s future

When I moved to SA six years ago a phrase I read describing the country stuck in my head: “The best never happens, and the worst never happens”. It has been remarkably accurate.
In those six years there have been major events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zondo state capture commission findings, the jailing of Jacob Zuma and the riots of 2021. Some of those events seemed potentially existential threats at the time. Yet each crisis passed. The worst never happened.
My time in SA has now come to an end. As I depart the crime figures remain brutally and persistently high, unemployment rates are still among the highest in the world, education outcomes are poor and critical infrastructure is creaking. Yet I leave at a hopeful time.
The real winner in the recent elections was the country itself — another peaceful transition of power has taken place, this time to a new government containing former adversaries. This is to be celebrated. It is not an insignificant achievement. At a time when democracy is under threat globally, citizens here quietly queued for hours to exercise their voice. In the run-up to elections extreme and populist voices shouted loud, yet the centre held.
As the unity government gets down to business its leaders will find that managing competing interests in coalition is not easy. Politics is ultimately a game of advocacy and negotiation. It is about advocating a vision for society and then negotiating with competing interests to achieve it. There are many examples of coalition governments with divergent interests, ideologies and interest groups working well.
In the Republic of Ireland the two political parties on either side of our civil war are sharing power, as they are in Northern Ireland. After the genocide in Rwanda, Tutsi and Hutus shared power again. In Colombia the peace agreement signed in 2016 included provisions for the political participation of former guerrilla group FARC members. In the noughties the Indian National Congress shared power with various parties. The French are also about to find out how diverse ideologies in coalitions work.
There is now a lot of the expected policy tussles and posturing and different voices questioning the stability of the new administration in SA. I think this misses the point. The main achievement is that a coalition government has actually been formed. This sends a strong message to anyone thinking of investing in the continent’s largest economy — this country does grown-up politics.
The Economist magazine said in a commentary on the SA elections that “this coalition is impressive proof that there is a pragmatic and principled centre in SA politics. Thirty years after the end of apartheid the rainbow nation has shown it still has lessons for the rest of the world in how to handle a multi-ethnic democracy”.
There are many other reasons to be hopeful. I am of a generation growing up in Ireland that watched images of apartheid SA nightly on the news. To people like me the new SA in 1994 was a project we quietly followed with both interest and hope. It’s a reason I applied for the post here. I felt I had a connection. SA has something — call it goodwill — but it exists towards this country, certainly from certain generations. It is something to be tapped more effectively.
Of course, the media is still abuzz with stories of political intrigue, graft and corruption. NGOs complain noisily about failed public services. Media commentators carp incessantly about failed policies. The courts are awash with corruption cases, often involving politicians. Yet all that is sort of a good thing. It’s a sign of a free and vibrant democracy. When you are not hearing about these things, then it is time to really worry.
To the pessimists who think the government of national unity won’t last a year, I remind them of the following story. A condemned prisoner petitions the king saying that if his execution is stayed for one year he will teach the king’s horse to talk, to which the monarch agrees.
Elated upon returning to his prison cell, his cellmate asks why he is so happy — he is still condemned to die, after all. The prisoner responds that a lot can happen in a year. The king could die. His horse could die. The prisoner himself could die. And maybe, just maybe, the horse could learn to talk.
• Rynhart is senior specialist in employers' activities with the International Labour Organisation. He is author of ‘Colouring the Future: Why the UN plan to end poverty and wars is working’.
