ETIENNE RÜBBERS: Carbon border adjustment plan will reimpose colonialism

The EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism will hurt SA, and some businesses will go bust before they have had a chance to transition, the writers say. Picture: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS
SA is committed to decarbonisation, and takes its global responsibility seriously. This is illustrated by the actions SA has taken emanating from the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), the introduction of carbon taxes and the country’s tightened nationally determined contribution commitments that further reduced the amount of carbon SA will be emitting by 2030.
However, SA’s energy transition is a journey and it will take time, particularly given the many socioeconomic challenges. SA’s primary goal must be to its own citizens, and our focus must be on creating jobs, improving education, putting food on the table, improving living standards and improving air quality by reducing noxious sulphur and nitrous oxide emissions.
Lower down on SA’s list of priorities are global issues such as carbon emissions. SA should implement projects that have the highest social benefit and give the highest economic returns (before any carbon taxes).
The aim of the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is noble — to encourage all emitters around the world to reduce carbon emissions. That said, communism is also a noble concept, yet history has proven it to be deeply flawed given its dreadful unintended consequences.
Whether intentional or not, what the EU is implementing is a protectionist measure that will shield its industry from competition. One consequence will be de-industrialisation of the Global South. In terms of outcome, the EU’s action is akin to imposing colonialism once again.
The Global North should only provide the Global South with “carrots” such as grants and concessionary funding to decarbonise — there should be no “sticks” such as CBAM. The Global North got rich while dumping carbon into our atmosphere and treating it as their sewer, and now they are wanting to beat the Global South with “sticks” to solve the problem they caused in the first place.Is this fair? Is this even moral?
CBAM will hurt SA, and some businesses will go bust before they have had a chance to transition. This will result in de-industrialisation, and it will increase our insufferable unemployment level even further. Close to half our youth are unemployed, according to Stats SA.
SA is already on the verge of revolution given our socioeconomic ills, and if we have a violent revolution indirectly attributable to the consequences of CBAM the EU will have blood on its hands. Those who are trying to sugarcoat CBAM will also have blood on their hands.
I do not believe the EU has fully considered the numerous unintended consequences of CBAM. Many of these will have a negative effect on the EU itself. For instance, there is likely to be an even larger influx of refugees from Africa creating socioeconomic problems in Europe, and there will be an increase in radical far-right governments. Is this what the EU really wants?
SA may become a pariah in the EU if we do not decarbonise at the rate they would like us to. Unfortunately, this could mean we need to revert to what SA did in the days of apartheid, when we were subject to sanctions and were isolated by the international community. Fortunately, SA’s isolation would not be likely to be as extreme, because there will always be other markets that do not have the same unilateral CBAM measures and will still buy our exports.
The implementation of CBAM will also be challenging, as it will have flaws similar to those SA has seen with the implementation of BEE. There will be many loopholes and avenues for fronting, and implementing CBAM will not be possible without a lot of leakage and gaming of the system. The people who will ultimately benefit from CBAM are consultants, advisers, verification companies, financiers and lawyers.
How much value do you think those players add to society in the cancerous CBAM system? I don’t think much. For example, how does the EU propose to implement CBAM equitably on an imported car whose engine block was made from a mix of iron ore from Australia and SA, its glass windscreen from Korea and its plastic door knobs from Japan? In turn, the Japanese door knobs were made in a factory that was recently constructed using Russian steel produced in a carbon emission-intensive steel mill, and the plastic that was used this month was sourced from Saudi Arabia, and the previous month it was from Iran ... and so on.
The “sticks” the Global North is wanting to impose must be rejected with the contempt they deserve. We should use every diplomatic channel to advocate that there should be none. SA should forge alliances with other countries in the Global South so that we speak with a unified voice to the EU about CBAM.
The Global North and Global South are playing a game of poker. I pray the Global South plays its cards right and refuses to be bullied by our previous colonisers. You can’t make the same mistake twice. The second time you make it, it’s not a mistake — it’s a choice.
• Rübbers, a consultant and management committee member of the SA Independent Power Producers Association, is a former board member of the SA National Energy Association.
ETIENNE RÜBBERS: Carbon border adjustment plan will reimpose colonialism
CBAM will hurt SA and some businesses will go bust before they have had a chance to transition
SA is committed to decarbonisation, and takes its global responsibility seriously. This is illustrated by the actions SA has taken emanating from the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), the introduction of carbon taxes and the country’s tightened nationally determined contribution commitments that further reduced the amount of carbon SA will be emitting by 2030.
However, SA’s energy transition is a journey and it will take time, particularly given the many socioeconomic challenges. SA’s primary goal must be to its own citizens, and our focus must be on creating jobs, improving education, putting food on the table, improving living standards and improving air quality by reducing noxious sulphur and nitrous oxide emissions.
Lower down on SA’s list of priorities are global issues such as carbon emissions. SA should implement projects that have the highest social benefit and give the highest economic returns (before any carbon taxes).
The aim of the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is noble — to encourage all emitters around the world to reduce carbon emissions. That said, communism is also a noble concept, yet history has proven it to be deeply flawed given its dreadful unintended consequences.
Whether intentional or not, what the EU is implementing is a protectionist measure that will shield its industry from competition. One consequence will be de-industrialisation of the Global South. In terms of outcome, the EU’s action is akin to imposing colonialism once again.
The Global North should only provide the Global South with “carrots” such as grants and concessionary funding to decarbonise — there should be no “sticks” such as CBAM. The Global North got rich while dumping carbon into our atmosphere and treating it as their sewer, and now they are wanting to beat the Global South with “sticks” to solve the problem they caused in the first place. Is this fair? Is this even moral?
CBAM will hurt SA, and some businesses will go bust before they have had a chance to transition. This will result in de-industrialisation, and it will increase our insufferable unemployment level even further. Close to half our youth are unemployed, according to Stats SA.
SA is already on the verge of revolution given our socioeconomic ills, and if we have a violent revolution indirectly attributable to the consequences of CBAM the EU will have blood on its hands. Those who are trying to sugarcoat CBAM will also have blood on their hands.
I do not believe the EU has fully considered the numerous unintended consequences of CBAM. Many of these will have a negative effect on the EU itself. For instance, there is likely to be an even larger influx of refugees from Africa creating socioeconomic problems in Europe, and there will be an increase in radical far-right governments. Is this what the EU really wants?
SA may become a pariah in the EU if we do not decarbonise at the rate they would like us to. Unfortunately, this could mean we need to revert to what SA did in the days of apartheid, when we were subject to sanctions and were isolated by the international community. Fortunately, SA’s isolation would not be likely to be as extreme, because there will always be other markets that do not have the same unilateral CBAM measures and will still buy our exports.
The implementation of CBAM will also be challenging, as it will have flaws similar to those SA has seen with the implementation of BEE. There will be many loopholes and avenues for fronting, and implementing CBAM will not be possible without a lot of leakage and gaming of the system. The people who will ultimately benefit from CBAM are consultants, advisers, verification companies, financiers and lawyers.
How much value do you think those players add to society in the cancerous CBAM system? I don’t think much. For example, how does the EU propose to implement CBAM equitably on an imported car whose engine block was made from a mix of iron ore from Australia and SA, its glass windscreen from Korea and its plastic door knobs from Japan? In turn, the Japanese door knobs were made in a factory that was recently constructed using Russian steel produced in a carbon emission-intensive steel mill, and the plastic that was used this month was sourced from Saudi Arabia, and the previous month it was from Iran ... and so on.
The “sticks” the Global North is wanting to impose must be rejected with the contempt they deserve. We should use every diplomatic channel to advocate that there should be none. SA should forge alliances with other countries in the Global South so that we speak with a unified voice to the EU about CBAM.
The Global North and Global South are playing a game of poker. I pray the Global South plays its cards right and refuses to be bullied by our previous colonisers. You can’t make the same mistake twice. The second time you make it, it’s not a mistake — it’s a choice.
• Rübbers, a consultant and management committee member of the SA Independent Power Producers Association, is a former board member of the SA National Energy Association.
MELODY LEKOTA: Telcos have a role to play in addressing climate impact
Top asset manager prices in retreat from green financing pledges
BJORN LOMBORG: A quick transition from fossil fuels is naïve and impossible
Hotline gives South Africans a say on green energy projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Top asset manager prices in retreat from green financing pledges
SA’s high energy costs hampering mining industry, study finds
Tapping SA’s potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel
EU carbon taxes put SA and Global South at a disadvantage
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.