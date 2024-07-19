GERALD KATSENGA: Africa’s answer to the euro is closer than you think
Continent needs to speak with one voice before it can enjoy savings common currency would bring
19 July 2024 - 05:00
Africa is playing an increasingly important role in both the global economy and the political landscape as the world moves from one that has been Western dominated to a multipolar world where China and India are making investments into the continent.
With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) becoming a catalyst for intra-Africa trade, talk of a universal African currency is once again topical. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.