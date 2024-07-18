SIPHO NGWENYA: SA’s smartphone evolution — how Chinese brands are taking over

A woman holds up a Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. Picture: Xiaomi
SA’s mobile industry has been transformed by the influx of Chinese smartphone imports. In 2023 these increased by 29% compared to the year before, with China becoming the leading supplier.
Smartphone imports from China were valued at R21.6bn, for 11.5-million units that accounted for 68.4% of all imports, followed by Vietnam (15.9%), India (14.7%), the US (0.2%) and Hong Kong (0.2%). As a result, Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Honor and Tecno increased their combined market share from less than 3% in May 2021 to about 11% in May 2024.
For these brands, growth has been driven largely by competitive pricing, comparable quality offerings and strategic partnerships.
For example, Xiaomi entered into partnerships with retailers and telecom companies such as Vodacom, Takealot, Pep, Incredible Connection and The Foschini Group (TFG). The goal of the collaborations is to increase access to Xiaomi’s phones through brick-and-mortar locations with significant foot traffic across the country.
Another example announced in July 2023 was Tecno SA partnering with TFG. The collaboration includes exclusive deals, prizes and rewards at 14 of TFG’s Hi stores, with the purpose of attracting more customers and increasing sales.
Apple and Samsung continued to drive growth in the premium smartphone segment. In 2023 sales in this market segment increased 57% year on year, driven mainly by Apple (which grew 83% during the year).Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models were launched in November 2022, followed by the iPhone 15 models (Plus, Pro, and Pro Max) in September 2023.
According to Counterpoint Research, the 29% increase in smartphone shipments in 2023 was the highest annual smartphone shipment growth rate for SA. This was boosted by an increase in availability for device financing schemes from operators and channel partners, particularly for the low-end segment, enhancing smartphone access and adoption.
Despite remaining the leading smartphone provider in SA, Samsung’s market share for smartphone shipments declined from 29% in 2022 to 21% in 2023. Honor ranked second in smartphone shipments, recording the highest market share growth, which increased from 1% in 2022 to 13% in 2023 due to the growing popularity of its Honor 90 Lite and X6 models.
According to Honor SA’s official brand spokesperson, Fred Zhou, Honor’s smartphone sales increased by about 600% in 2023 compared to the previous year, selling about 73,000 units of its two main smartphone lines (Honor X series and Honor 90 Lite). The top five most-shipped smartphones in SA was completed by Chinese smartphone original equipment manufacturers Tecno (up 64%), Xiaomi (up 61%) and Hisense (down 33%).
From a strategy standpoint Chinese smartphone manufacturers initially focused on targeting lower market segments that were less prioritised by more established brands such as Apple and Samsung. For example, a study conducted by MyBroadband in October 2023 found that seven out of 10 smartphones in SA that relatively affordable (costing less than R2,000) were Chinese smartphone models.
Popular models included Xiaomi’s Redmi models A2, 10A, 9C and A1, Oppo’s A15 and A16 models and Vivo’s Y02. Comparisons were based on smartphone display, processors, storage, camera and battery life. The top 10 was rounded up by Samsung’s Galaxy A03 Core, Nokia’s C21 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy A04E.
While Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Honor have diversified their offerings to also cater to the premium segment, Tecno still predominantly focuses on the lower end of the SA market. The lowest-priced Tecno smartphone is the Tecno pop 2 Mini, priced at R499, while its highest-priced smartphone is the Spark 20, priced at R6,999. In 2023 Tecno’s focus on the lower segments led to the brand gaining a 26% market share in smartphone sales at a continental level.
Another factor driving Chinese smartphone growth locally is financial backing from the Chinese government, as some brands are majority-owned by the state. For example, Honor is majority owned by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a state-controlled company. Spurred by state funding, Honor is able to offer incentives to dealers and sales agents in SA.
Telecom operators such as MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C have also contributed to Chinese growth in smartphone sales. According to Liam Faurie, head of market entry and operations at Oppo SA, Oppo sold 246,000 Oppo smartphones in 2021, just after launching in October 2020. Most of its sales came from phones sold within the contract market through MTN-, Vodacom- and Telkom-branded operator stores. This contributed to Oppo attaining a 10% market share within the postpaid market and becoming one of SA’s top four smartphone brands.
To counter the dominance of Chinese manufacturers brands such as Samsung are experimenting with device financing and trade-in schemes to enable customers to acquire higher-value devices at lower costs.
As SA’s smartphone landscape continues to evolve, driven by shifting consumer preferences and the growing accessibility of more affordable and financed devices, the competition among smartphone manufacturers is set to intensify further, with Chinese manufacturers continuing to drive the process.
• Ngwenya is with strategic research and advisory consultancy Birguid.
