LUCKY MATHEBULA: Reimagining Mandela’s legacy

A mural of former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA/SUNDAY TIMES
Since the dawn of a constitutional state and consequent democratic order, SA has worked for and believed in the sustainability of Nelson Mandela’s spirt of national unity over the past 30 years.
The government of national unity (GNU), the opening of parliament on Nelson Mandela Day and the rhetoric of the post-1994 rainbow nation rituals are just a few of what has been resurrected to reconnect to the “Madiba Magic”.
In the absence of a replica of the late Mandela’s leadership, invoking him duringa leadership crisis has given South Africans a sense of divine meaning and definition.
Mandela’s leadership was transformative and inspired South Africans. His definition was not fixed but contextual, and a convenient narrative depending on who controlled the platform. He remained a leader who defined himself through conduct and character, and consistently placed himself below those he led. His leadership was centred on a better life for all and the imagination of SA beyond his lifetime. To ensure this vision was irrevocable, Mandela and his generation bequeathed to SA a constitutionthat aimedto pursue social justice, human dignity, human rights and the rule of law. They invalidated conduct that is inconsistent with the constitution.
Though appropriate, this shift from a state-centred to a people-centred democratic order affected much more than the political order; it affected the entire edifice of what it is to be South African. Mandela’s people-centred order, the “we the people” governance model, grew into a larger worldview, which changed how South Africans related to their newfound freedom. Rather than being part of the political system, South Africans placed themselves at the centre of the unfolding democratic order.
In defining themselves as a society, South Africans demoted the political economy and economics as the centre of their being. For some reason, economic emancipation became insignificant in the context that defines the iconic Mandela, who SA invokes to recalibrate its true north. Since his passing on to another life, the country started to realise how far it could go if it were to rethink itself. Given the current state of democratisation, constitutional development and equalisation through fracturing templates of economic domination programmes beyond Mandela, the country must urgently rethink what it is in the broader scheme of human coexistence.
In our reinterpretation as a society, with the Mandela generation as a leadership scaffolding and a background of permanence, we should make such invocations reflect the narrative of economic emancipation as a precondition of human coexistence in SA.
Being indigenous to the reigning constitutional order, our democratic culture should see us as South Africans defined therein. Like the land that makes up SA, the legacy of Nelson Mandela must not only belong to the people, but the people must also belong to it. Apportioning aspects of his legacy to narrow and sectarian interests will not only dismember national ownership of it but might fracture loyalty to what it represents.
In Nelson Mandela, we have learnt that “our daily deeds as ordinary South Africans must produce an actual South African reality that will reinforce humanity’s belief in justice, strengthen its confidence in the nobility of the human soul and sustain all our hopes for glorious life for all”.
To the extent that the GNU opens parliament on Nelson Mandela Day, it is starting its social compact on Mandela’s instructs to “let there be work, bread, water and salt for all”.
As we listen to Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech of the seventh parliament, the nation will be evaluating what the tangible plans of the GNU are to ensure that “never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression (this time oppression is economic dominance) of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world. Let freedom reign”.
This phase of freedom must now be economic. It is not enough for GNU partners to not support economic exclusion and dominance; it’s essential to oppose these and demonstrate such opposition in their words, deeds, programmes and actions. The new enemy is economic dominance and exclusion. Whatever new efficiencies the new coalition has, they should demonstrably deal with all templates of the economic dominance of “one by another”.
• Mathebula is a Public Policy Analyst at The Thinc Foundation.
LUCKY MATHEBULA: Reimagining Mandela’s legacy
The new enemy is economic dominance and exclusion
