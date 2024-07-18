The companies are still growing while the exchange suffers delistings
Subsidised flat tariff for people below a certain income level would allow them to buy power at affordable tariffs
Parks Tau proposes regulation 28 changes to help fund industrialisation
The ANC says it has ‘already started to invite the IFP in eThekwini and we are intending to invite the IFP and the DA in KwaDukuza’
Access to the internet is foundational for digital transformation and inclusiveness
Economic environment has made it difficult for many consumers to accumulate emergency savings
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Chris de Beer, director at Qualibooks Group
Housing and infrastructure are priorities, but Starmer warns change will not happen overnight
Outside centre has been sidelined by injuries, but his return to the Boks will be a sight for sore eyes
British, Russian and US leaders created a relationship through persistence and uncomfortable decisions
CARTOON: Multiparty presidential speech
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Spirit of Mandela at parliament’s opening
Ramaphosa buoyant after cabinet lekgotla
EDITORIAL: What Ramaphosa needs to say in his opening of new parliament speech
NANCY HOSSACK: No chasing investment rainbows when instability is our GNU reality
