Opinion

CARTOON: Kagame’s fourth term

17 July 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, July 17 2024
Wednesday, July 17 2024

Rwandans expected to extend Paul Kagame’s rule

Analysts and rights groups say the president’s overwhelming victory in Monday's election is all but certain
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: President for life loading

Rwandan stability under Paul Kagame has been marred by deterioration of civil freedoms
Opinion
5 days ago

Rwanda troops hinder UN withdrawal from war-torn DRC

North Kivu province is battling a two-year insurgency by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia
World
2 days ago

SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa

President holds talks with Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame ahead of event to mark the 30th anniversary of genocide
National
3 months ago
Tuesday, July 16 2024
Tuesday, July 16 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: When hopes and dreams fall victim ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Some quick wins possible ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NONCEBA MHLAULI: At the heart of crafting SA’s ...
Opinion
4.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture budget vote speech ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: EFF and MK would sink democracy ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.