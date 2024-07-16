NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Waterfront Properties — gambling on climate change
Rapidly rising sea levels deliver riches for those who estimate where the new beachfronts will be
16 July 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: July 11 2029
Donald Johnson waited, gavel raised, and as the bell rang he banged it down firmly several times to wild cheers. It closed the day’s trading but was also Waterfront Properties’ first trading day. Johnson, the CEO, belonged to a group of young corporate executives who banked big on climate change. Nicknamed “The Hyenas of Wall Street”, they ran and invested in ventures deliberately designed to profit from climate change and its effects...
