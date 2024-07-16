GERHARD JANSE VAN VUUREN: For many, the jury is still out on China’s investment case

Policy uncertainty is not the only reason the Chinese stock market has lost so much ground. Picture: REUTERS
China’s spectacular four-decade rise to global superpower made it the darling of the investment world. Growth topped 14% a year at its peak, and China was the world’s leading investment destination. As such, its domestic equity market capitalisation doubled between 2014 and 2020.
Economic growth has more than halved since then, and the Chinese stock market has lost about $6-trillion since 2021. The big question now is whether China, the factory of the world, will regain its status as a favoured investment destination.
While GDP reached a stable 7.7% on average over the previous decade, the onset of the global pandemic in early 2020 marked the beginning of the slowdown for China. To contain the spread of the pandemic, China implemented one of the strictest and longest lockdowns worldwide, “Covid-19 Zero”.
This policy, which had severe consequences for the Chinese economy, was abandoned only at the end of 2022, far later than the rest of the world. The economy thus remains severely hungover, still struggling to shake off the negative impact on investor sentiment.
China’s accompanying regulatory crackdowns on the economy’s significant growth drivers worsened the effect of Covid-19. In a double blow, the government simultaneously clamped down on the property and internet sectors.
The most famous example of restrictions implemented on major tech firms out of concerns that they were becoming too powerful was that of Alibaba and its fintech affiliate, Ant. Alibaba founder Jack Ma criticised the Chinese government’s actions, causing authorities to suspend the Ant initial public offering. The government also focused its regulatory crackdown on gamers in 2021, banning children from playing video games for more than an hour on certain days.
Investors are generally reluctant to invest in countries with unpredictable policy changes, and these measures severely damaged investor sentiment.
Struggling sector
However, policy uncertainty is not the only reason the Chinese stock market has lost so much ground. The property sector debacle added to China’s issues. About 70% of Chinese household assets are tied up in property, compared with about 45% in the US.
The implosion of property giant Evergrande, which was brought down by enormous debt and an inability to complete existing projects, made it clear that this sector was struggling. According to Bloomberg, a 5% decline in Chinese home prices would wipe out $2.7-trillion in wealth.
While Chinese consumers worry about what the future may hold, domestic savings have increased significantly. This, ironically, is hurting economic growth. With a growing economy, one would like to see stable savings as a proportion of GDP, as this means consumers are still spending the same portion of their wealth, which continues to drive the economy forward.
But since 2019 Chinese domestic savings have ticked up, with citizens citing concerns about possible unemployment, declining personal wealth and property woes. This would not usually pose a problem, but given the recent challenges it is an ominous sign.
Additionally, tensions between the world’s two superpowers simmer below the surface. With Joe Biden and Donald Trump signalling more tariffs on Chinese goods and protectionist measures to come, it seems this tension will continue regardless of who is voted the next US president in November.
While the Western world is focused on reducing reliance on Chinese goods and raising import tariffs, India is grabbing investors’ attention. Given such challenges, Chinese valuations are understandably under pressure. This sharply contrasts with the US, which appears to be going from strength to strength despite tight monetary policy. US valuations are above their long-term average, while the Chinese market is at a record low.
Too undervalued
Slightly more optimistic investors are asking, “At what point does China just become too cheap?” while the more pessimistic pose the question, “Is China uninvestable?” According to a survey quoted in the Financial Times, more than 40% of the respondents surveyed believed the latter to be true.
While it is easy to be sucked into the prevailing narrative in mainstream media, it is essential to remember that every asset has its inherent value. Even when there are challenges, the asset becomes too undervalued to ignore at some point, and investors will step in and take advantage of the opportunities.
However, most investors would like to see a few critical areas addressed before committing capital to China, such as resolving deflationary concerns, policy stability and the protection of household wealth.
Investors went into risk-off mode in February and there was a solid stock market rally to May 20, in which the CSI 300 index climbed 15%. However, it retraced 7% by early July ahead of the Communist Party’s annual policy meeting, which started on Monday.
Given the level of pessimism building up before the meeting started, any positive surprises that come out of it could well cause the investment case for rebuilding exposure to Chinese equities — namely cheap valuations and record levels of underexposure to the world’s second-largest country — to come into play again.
China’s recent false starts have understandably made many investors weary of wondering whether a “turnaround” is still on the cards. Yet China remains the world’s factory because it has ensured that entire manufacturing supply chains are located there. This gives it a strategic advantage over most of its competitors on the world stage and one that is difficult to replicate elsewhere cost-effectively and in good time.
Thus, despite domestic concerns and politicians’ desire to display their power, investors cannot afford to ignore this global powerhouse from an economic or potential investment perspective.
• Janse van Vuuren is global equity analyst at Flagship Asset Management.
GERHARD JANSE VAN VUUREN: For many, the jury is still out on China’s investment case
Despite domestic concerns and power plays, the country is still the factory of the world
China’s spectacular four-decade rise to global superpower made it the darling of the investment world. Growth topped 14% a year at its peak, and China was the world’s leading investment destination. As such, its domestic equity market capitalisation doubled between 2014 and 2020.
Economic growth has more than halved since then, and the Chinese stock market has lost about $6-trillion since 2021. The big question now is whether China, the factory of the world, will regain its status as a favoured investment destination.
While GDP reached a stable 7.7% on average over the previous decade, the onset of the global pandemic in early 2020 marked the beginning of the slowdown for China. To contain the spread of the pandemic, China implemented one of the strictest and longest lockdowns worldwide, “Covid-19 Zero”.
This policy, which had severe consequences for the Chinese economy, was abandoned only at the end of 2022, far later than the rest of the world. The economy thus remains severely hungover, still struggling to shake off the negative impact on investor sentiment.
China’s accompanying regulatory crackdowns on the economy’s significant growth drivers worsened the effect of Covid-19. In a double blow, the government simultaneously clamped down on the property and internet sectors.
The most famous example of restrictions implemented on major tech firms out of concerns that they were becoming too powerful was that of Alibaba and its fintech affiliate, Ant. Alibaba founder Jack Ma criticised the Chinese government’s actions, causing authorities to suspend the Ant initial public offering. The government also focused its regulatory crackdown on gamers in 2021, banning children from playing video games for more than an hour on certain days.
Investors are generally reluctant to invest in countries with unpredictable policy changes, and these measures severely damaged investor sentiment.
Struggling sector
However, policy uncertainty is not the only reason the Chinese stock market has lost so much ground. The property sector debacle added to China’s issues. About 70% of Chinese household assets are tied up in property, compared with about 45% in the US.
The implosion of property giant Evergrande, which was brought down by enormous debt and an inability to complete existing projects, made it clear that this sector was struggling. According to Bloomberg, a 5% decline in Chinese home prices would wipe out $2.7-trillion in wealth.
While Chinese consumers worry about what the future may hold, domestic savings have increased significantly. This, ironically, is hurting economic growth. With a growing economy, one would like to see stable savings as a proportion of GDP, as this means consumers are still spending the same portion of their wealth, which continues to drive the economy forward.
But since 2019 Chinese domestic savings have ticked up, with citizens citing concerns about possible unemployment, declining personal wealth and property woes. This would not usually pose a problem, but given the recent challenges it is an ominous sign.
Additionally, tensions between the world’s two superpowers simmer below the surface. With Joe Biden and Donald Trump signalling more tariffs on Chinese goods and protectionist measures to come, it seems this tension will continue regardless of who is voted the next US president in November.
While the Western world is focused on reducing reliance on Chinese goods and raising import tariffs, India is grabbing investors’ attention. Given such challenges, Chinese valuations are understandably under pressure. This sharply contrasts with the US, which appears to be going from strength to strength despite tight monetary policy. US valuations are above their long-term average, while the Chinese market is at a record low.
Too undervalued
Slightly more optimistic investors are asking, “At what point does China just become too cheap?” while the more pessimistic pose the question, “Is China uninvestable?” According to a survey quoted in the Financial Times, more than 40% of the respondents surveyed believed the latter to be true.
While it is easy to be sucked into the prevailing narrative in mainstream media, it is essential to remember that every asset has its inherent value. Even when there are challenges, the asset becomes too undervalued to ignore at some point, and investors will step in and take advantage of the opportunities.
However, most investors would like to see a few critical areas addressed before committing capital to China, such as resolving deflationary concerns, policy stability and the protection of household wealth.
Investors went into risk-off mode in February and there was a solid stock market rally to May 20, in which the CSI 300 index climbed 15%. However, it retraced 7% by early July ahead of the Communist Party’s annual policy meeting, which started on Monday.
Given the level of pessimism building up before the meeting started, any positive surprises that come out of it could well cause the investment case for rebuilding exposure to Chinese equities — namely cheap valuations and record levels of underexposure to the world’s second-largest country — to come into play again.
China’s recent false starts have understandably made many investors weary of wondering whether a “turnaround” is still on the cards. Yet China remains the world’s factory because it has ensured that entire manufacturing supply chains are located there. This gives it a strategic advantage over most of its competitors on the world stage and one that is difficult to replicate elsewhere cost-effectively and in good time.
Thus, despite domestic concerns and politicians’ desire to display their power, investors cannot afford to ignore this global powerhouse from an economic or potential investment perspective.
• Janse van Vuuren is global equity analyst at Flagship Asset Management.
AYABONGA CAWE: SA’s solar panel duty is appropriate amid threat from China
Property slump takes heavy toll on China’s growth data
SA delegation to lobby against review of US relations
Q&A: Markets strike cautiously optimistic tone in big political year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Temasek to tread with care in China
FABIANA FEDELI: Investments that can withstand ups and downs of the global cycle
Q&A: Ervin Tu on his outlook for Naspers/Prosus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.