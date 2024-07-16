AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT AND DALE ADAMS: Bulk interception bill must strike balance between privacy and security

On May 16 the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill was passed and sent to the president for his signature. Once signed by the president, the bill will become law.
The bill contains various proposed provisions and amendments, but of importance are the proposed provisions relating to bulk interception of data and surveillance. The provisions relating to the bulk interception of data and surveillance must be scrutinised and carefully considered as they call into question not only national security needs, but individual privacy and civil liberty. The question is how these issues will be balanced against one another when the state wishes to undertake bulk interception of data and surveillance.
Society is therefore called on to form a clear understanding of the effect of the interception of data and surveillance on their lives in SA, while acknowledging the importance of detecting and preventing terrorism, cyber threats and other serious crimes. This must be evaluated against the backdrop of ensuring privacy protections and the prevention of the abuse of power by the state. This is especially important after the Constitutional Court declared various sections of the Regulation of Interception of Communication & Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) unconstitutional.
In relation to the bulk interception of data, the bill provides that:
An application for bulk interception can be made by only the National Communications Centre and such an application must be made to and approved by a retired judge;
The judge, when considering an application for bulk interception, must in addition to SA law consider applicable international agreements in terms of section 231 of the constitution and international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights;
An application for bulk interception must set out the reasons for the granting of the application and the period for which the application ought to be granted; and
Procedures must be developed considering principles for the safeguarding of data, including the eight conditions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) for the management of intercepted data.
In relation to surveillance, the bill provides that “if whilst conducting bulk interception it becomes necessary to engage in surveillance of a citizen of the Republic of SA, whether within or outside of the republic, the centre must comply with the procedure envisaged in Rica” to obtain the requisite approval.
Even though the bill provides for a pre-notification procedure for surveillance to take place, it also leaves the door wide open for the notification process to be circumvented. It provides for a pre-notification procedure in that the person who is the subject of the surveillance must be notified in writing and, within 15 days of doing so, the centre must certify in writing to the designated judge that the person has been so notified. However, the pre-notification procedure need not be followed when:
Pre-notification may jeopardise the purpose of the surveillance. In such instance the designated judge may, on application by the centre, direct that the giving of notification be withheld for a period that must not exceed 90 days at a time or two years in aggregate; or
The pre-notification has the potential to have a negative affect on national security. In such instance, the designated judge may, on application by the centre, direct that the giving of notification be withheld for such period as may be determined by the designated judge.
Given the above, while notification to data subjects may not occur at the initial stages of the surveillance, it would seem that provisions are in place to ensure data subjects will still receive notification, though at a later stage. This delayed notification ensures that individuals are ultimately informed of the surveillance and this could be interpreted as balancing the need for operational security with the right to privacy.
Interception and surveillance legislation are not novel concepts in SA. In February 2021 the Constitutional Court delivered a resounding judgment declaring certain sections of Rica unconstitutional and urged parliament to craft new, alternatively constitutionally sound Rica before the deadline of February 2024, which has now passed.
Among others, the Constitutional Court identified the following key reasons for declaring Rica unconstitutional:
Lack of notification in that individuals who were subject to surveillance were not informed when they are/were under surveillance;
Poor data management in that Rica did not ensure the secure management of intercepted data; and
One-sided hearings in that the designated judge would hear only the party applying for interception, and not the party who would be the subject of the interception.
Considering the above, it would seem that the bill was drafted taking guidance from the Constitutional Court judgment. In addition to the pre-notification provisions, it also provides for procedures for the management of intercepted data. This in itself represents a step in the right direction given the shortcomings of Rica.
The bill reflects a complex interplay between ensuring national security and safeguarding the privacy of those who are subject to surveillance. However, while it aims to equip law enforcement, particularly the centre, with vital tools to combat emerging threats, it also raises significant potential privacy issues. Consequently, striking the right balance is crucial.
• Burger-Smidt is director and Adams senior associate at Werksmans Attorneys.
AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT AND DALE ADAMS: Bulk interception bill must strike balance between privacy and security
The bill reflects complex interplay between ensuring national security and safeguarding the privacy of those who are subject to surveillance
On May 16 the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill was passed and sent to the president for his signature. Once signed by the president, the bill will become law.
The bill contains various proposed provisions and amendments, but of importance are the proposed provisions relating to bulk interception of data and surveillance. The provisions relating to the bulk interception of data and surveillance must be scrutinised and carefully considered as they call into question not only national security needs, but individual privacy and civil liberty. The question is how these issues will be balanced against one another when the state wishes to undertake bulk interception of data and surveillance.
Society is therefore called on to form a clear understanding of the effect of the interception of data and surveillance on their lives in SA, while acknowledging the importance of detecting and preventing terrorism, cyber threats and other serious crimes. This must be evaluated against the backdrop of ensuring privacy protections and the prevention of the abuse of power by the state. This is especially important after the Constitutional Court declared various sections of the Regulation of Interception of Communication & Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) unconstitutional.
In relation to the bulk interception of data, the bill provides that:
In relation to surveillance, the bill provides that “if whilst conducting bulk interception it becomes necessary to engage in surveillance of a citizen of the Republic of SA, whether within or outside of the republic, the centre must comply with the procedure envisaged in Rica” to obtain the requisite approval.
Even though the bill provides for a pre-notification procedure for surveillance to take place, it also leaves the door wide open for the notification process to be circumvented. It provides for a pre-notification procedure in that the person who is the subject of the surveillance must be notified in writing and, within 15 days of doing so, the centre must certify in writing to the designated judge that the person has been so notified. However, the pre-notification procedure need not be followed when:
Given the above, while notification to data subjects may not occur at the initial stages of the surveillance, it would seem that provisions are in place to ensure data subjects will still receive notification, though at a later stage. This delayed notification ensures that individuals are ultimately informed of the surveillance and this could be interpreted as balancing the need for operational security with the right to privacy.
Interception and surveillance legislation are not novel concepts in SA. In February 2021 the Constitutional Court delivered a resounding judgment declaring certain sections of Rica unconstitutional and urged parliament to craft new, alternatively constitutionally sound Rica before the deadline of February 2024, which has now passed.
Among others, the Constitutional Court identified the following key reasons for declaring Rica unconstitutional:
Considering the above, it would seem that the bill was drafted taking guidance from the Constitutional Court judgment. In addition to the pre-notification provisions, it also provides for procedures for the management of intercepted data. This in itself represents a step in the right direction given the shortcomings of Rica.
The bill reflects a complex interplay between ensuring national security and safeguarding the privacy of those who are subject to surveillance. However, while it aims to equip law enforcement, particularly the centre, with vital tools to combat emerging threats, it also raises significant potential privacy issues. Consequently, striking the right balance is crucial.
• Burger-Smidt is director and Adams senior associate at Werksmans Attorneys.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BYRON BOTHA AND DAAN STEENKAMP: Reserve Bank could do much more to increase ...
AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: It’s a dangerous mix when private data meets disinformation
From regulation to implementation — charting Africa’s path to ethical and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.