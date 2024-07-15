ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA: End cadre deployment now for sustainable growth
Failures in SOEs and delivery disproportionately affect SA’s poor and most vulnerable citizens
15 July 2024 - 05:00
As South Africans brace for the changes the GNU is expected to bring about, we must advocate for national leadership appointed according to merit rather than political affiliation.
The government’s primary goal for the next five years should be to revitalise the economy, develop regulations that support the private sector, and drive job creation. For this it needs to create a public sector that makes decisions for the good of our society rather than self-gratification or individual profit...
