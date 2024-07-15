JOHAN STEYN AND JACK DEVNARAIN: AI and actors can coexist if there is mutual respect

The acting industry stands on the brink of a profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), heralding ethical challenges alongside groundbreaking opportunities.
As we find ourselves at the forefront of this technological advancement it is imperative for professionals within the industry to skilfully navigate potential pitfalls while harnessing AI’s potential to revolutionise storytelling.
The integration of AI into acting promises to open up new creative vistas. This technology expands the canvas on which actors perform, enabling the creation of hyperrealistic digital environments and facilitating seamless translations of performances across different languages. Such advancements extend narrative possibilities, allowing stories to transcend traditional limitations and engage global audiences more deeply.
However, the rapid evolution of AI technologies brings to the fore ethical considerations that demand immediate and careful attention. A primary concern is the ethical use of AI in replicating and modifying actors’ identities. The technology’s ability to produce deep fakes — convincing digital alterations of video that show people saying or doing things they never did — poses a formidable threat to personal privacy and artistic integrity. This capability may lead actors to lose control over their image, voice and likeness, potentially resulting in economic loss and exploitation.
Regarding the regulatory frameworks that govern the application of AI in creative industries like acting, SA — along with many other regions of the world — is merely at the beginning stages. Unlike industries backed by stringent regulatory measures and union agreements, SA actors find themselves navigating uncharted waters. In this environment, where legal protections are lacking, their personal and professional identities are at risk of being commodified and manipulated.
Particularly within the realm of voice acting, the impact of AI is stark. On one hand AI technology enables the replication of an actor’s voice in multiple languages with remarkable accuracy, greatly enhancing the accessibility of performances and their reach across the globe. On the other hand, this same technology poses a direct threat to the job security of traditional voice actors, amplifying concerns about economic displacement and the devaluation of human creative contributions.
In the midst of these developments the department of communications & digital technologies has initiated policy discussions focused on the adoption and regulation of AI. However, the discussion document it released in April offers little reassurance to local performers. For actors, the pivotal issue extends beyond the regulation of AI to encompass the broader regulation of the entire creative sector.
This distinction between the regulation of technology and sector-specific regulation was highlighted during the 2023 Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (SAG-Aftra) strike in the US. The actors’ union carried out a 118-day picket that disrupted Hollywood production. The issue at the heart of this dispute was the use of generative AI in productions.
The impasse was resolved after SAG-Aftra secured contractual provisions that required the use of an actor’s digital likeness, or “clone”, to be contingent on the actor’s informed consent and accompanied by fair compensation. This resolution highlights the effectiveness of collective bargaining as a regulatory mechanism within the industry.
However, such protective measures are absent in SA. Current labour laws in the country do not grant actors the right to engage in collective bargaining, leaving them vulnerable to the whims of technological advancements and economic exploitation by dominant industry players without a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Given these circumstances there is an urgent need for comprehensive regulatory reform. It is not merely a matter of protecting individual rights; it is crucial for preserving the essence of artistic expression and maintaining the integrity of the creative industries. By establishing clear guidelines and ethical standards, policymakers can help mitigate the risks of exploitation and ensure technological advancements enhance, rather than undermine, the creative arts.
As we look to the future, the acting industry, along with other creative sectors, must maintain a delicate balance between ethical responsibility and embracing technological innovation. This equilibrium is vital for crafting a future in which AI serves as a tool that enhances creativity and collaboration, rather than eroding the authenticity and livelihoods of artists.
The incorporation of AI platforms into the performing arts necessitates an approach that is both proactive and thoughtful to handle ethical considerations and legislative requirements. We are able to harness the revolutionary potential of AI while respecting the rights and contributions of actors if we approach these problems with methods that are clear and resolute.
It is necessary to make this commitment to the responsible adoption of AI to establish a future that is both sustainable and equitable for the global acting industry.
• Steyn, a Business Day columnist, is a human-centred AI advocate. Devnarain chairs the SA Guild of Actors.
