GEORGE ASAMANI: Traditional education needs a booster shot to remain relevant

The future of work arrived early, largely due to the pandemic. While remote work technology had existed for decades, the pandemic mainstreamed it into a global, real-time trial for employers and employees, forcing them to adopt working from home on an unprecedented scale.
Meanwhile, work also evolved such that nearly everyone is now required to interact with the three As: automation; algorithms; and artificial intelligence (AI). Lastly, workers haven’t been unscathed, with passion and purpose now a priority over pay cheques.
This transformative era, driven by technological advancements and shifting societal demands, necessitates re-evaluating the skills required to thrive professionally. It is evident that the future of work requires not only technical skills but also an enduring commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability.
For today’s youth, preparing for tomorrow’s jobs means developing robust skills that are resilient in the face of change.At the Project Management Institute (PMI), we recognise the critical need for skills that facilitate not just task execution but also adaptability, collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking.
Project management embodies these competencies, equipping individuals with the tools to manage resources, time and people effectively.As industries evolve, traditional education requires an equivalent of booster shots administered for Covid-19 vaccines to stay relevant and effective.
Continuous education
Relying solely on the skills acquired through formal education is no longer sufficient. Instead, the focus must shift towards a model of continuous education — one that fosters upskilling and reskilling. In this context, project management skills are particularly valuable as they are applicable across industries and career stages.
These skills include effective communication, risk management, resource management and leadership — all of which are crucial for successful collaboration and project delivery in any field. Moreover, these skills encourage an inherently proactive mindset and readiness to tackle unforeseen challenges, a necessity in the volatile professional environments of today and tomorrow.
Certifications like the certified associate in project management equip individuals with the essential skills needed to meet the evolving demands of various industries, effectively preparing them for the modern workplace. Embracing the certification pathway can significantly enhance a professional’s ability to advance and adapt, making them invaluable in the workplace that is shifting from jobs to tasks.
The future of work may be uncertain, but the path to preparing for it is clear. It lies in cultivating a culture of continuous learning and equipping our youth with versatile skills. By doing so, we not only enhance their prospects for a successful career but also ensure that they can contribute positively to the continent’s economy.
Lifelong learning must be embraced as a personal and professional ideology that encourages individuals to continually seek knowledge and skills that enhance their capabilities and adaptability. This approach is not just about staying relevant; it’s about being proactive in one’s career development, ready to seize opportunities in emerging fields such as green energy, gaming and technology.
Africa needs more corporate investment in the learning and development of their staff and deserving university students. Corporates could allocate a portion of their budgets to support certification pathways, fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with modern industry demands. This investment in education would fill current skills gaps and drive future economic growth by developing a well-prepared labour force.
By investing in youth learning and development, corporates address skills gaps and contribute to peace and development by mitigating youth underemployment and unemployment — factors that can lead to instability if unmanaged. This approach aligns closely with this year’s World Youth Skills Day theme, which underscores the critical role of skills development in fostering societal stability and economic growth in Africa.
As we look forward, let’s commit to reimagining our educational and professional training models to align with the realities of the 21st century. Let’s invest in our youth, empowering them with the tools and mindsets to navigate and shape the future. In this endeavour, the principles of project management and the pursuit of lifelong learning are not just beneficial but essential.
GEORGE ASAMANI: Traditional education needs a booster shot to remain relevant
Today’s youth need to develop robust and resilient skills in preparation for tomorrow’s jobs
The future of work arrived early, largely due to the pandemic. While remote work technology had existed for decades, the pandemic mainstreamed it into a global, real-time trial for employers and employees, forcing them to adopt working from home on an unprecedented scale.
Meanwhile, work also evolved such that nearly everyone is now required to interact with the three As: automation; algorithms; and artificial intelligence (AI). Lastly, workers haven’t been unscathed, with passion and purpose now a priority over pay cheques.
This transformative era, driven by technological advancements and shifting societal demands, necessitates re-evaluating the skills required to thrive professionally. It is evident that the future of work requires not only technical skills but also an enduring commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability.
For today’s youth, preparing for tomorrow’s jobs means developing robust skills that are resilient in the face of change. At the Project Management Institute (PMI), we recognise the critical need for skills that facilitate not just task execution but also adaptability, collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking.
Project management embodies these competencies, equipping individuals with the tools to manage resources, time and people effectively. As industries evolve, traditional education requires an equivalent of booster shots administered for Covid-19 vaccines to stay relevant and effective.
Continuous education
Relying solely on the skills acquired through formal education is no longer sufficient. Instead, the focus must shift towards a model of continuous education — one that fosters upskilling and reskilling. In this context, project management skills are particularly valuable as they are applicable across industries and career stages.
These skills include effective communication, risk management, resource management and leadership — all of which are crucial for successful collaboration and project delivery in any field. Moreover, these skills encourage an inherently proactive mindset and readiness to tackle unforeseen challenges, a necessity in the volatile professional environments of today and tomorrow.
Certifications like the certified associate in project management equip individuals with the essential skills needed to meet the evolving demands of various industries, effectively preparing them for the modern workplace. Embracing the certification pathway can significantly enhance a professional’s ability to advance and adapt, making them invaluable in the workplace that is shifting from jobs to tasks.
The future of work may be uncertain, but the path to preparing for it is clear. It lies in cultivating a culture of continuous learning and equipping our youth with versatile skills. By doing so, we not only enhance their prospects for a successful career but also ensure that they can contribute positively to the continent’s economy.
MVELO HLOPHE: Deciding whether AI code generation is friend or foe to developers
Lifelong learning must be embraced as a personal and professional ideology that encourages individuals to continually seek knowledge and skills that enhance their capabilities and adaptability. This approach is not just about staying relevant; it’s about being proactive in one’s career development, ready to seize opportunities in emerging fields such as green energy, gaming and technology.
Africa needs more corporate investment in the learning and development of their staff and deserving university students. Corporates could allocate a portion of their budgets to support certification pathways, fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with modern industry demands. This investment in education would fill current skills gaps and drive future economic growth by developing a well-prepared labour force.
By investing in youth learning and development, corporates address skills gaps and contribute to peace and development by mitigating youth underemployment and unemployment — factors that can lead to instability if unmanaged. This approach aligns closely with this year’s World Youth Skills Day theme, which underscores the critical role of skills development in fostering societal stability and economic growth in Africa.
As we look forward, let’s commit to reimagining our educational and professional training models to align with the realities of the 21st century. Let’s invest in our youth, empowering them with the tools and mindsets to navigate and shape the future. In this endeavour, the principles of project management and the pursuit of lifelong learning are not just beneficial but essential.
• Asamani is MD of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA: End cadre deployment now for sustainable growth
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Biden alerts SA to wilful ignorance
PHILIPPA RODSETH: Now is an opportunity to stimulate demand side of economy
BRYAN SILKE and DEANNE CHATTERTON: Step forward — the time for apologies is over
SIPHESIHLE ZWANE: Disney illustrates the value of strong intellectual property
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.