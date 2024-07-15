Opinion

CARTOON: VBS poacher-in-chief

15 July 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, July 15 2024
Monday, July 15 2024

Payment of R5m and then R1m a month were paid to EFF, says jailed VBS boss

Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit provides details of meeting in Sandton with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu
National
3 days ago

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Matodzi sentenced to 15 years in jail

The sentence follows a guilty plea on charges of corruption, theft, fraud and money laundering
National
4 days ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Why the EFF and MK are attacking the constitution

Delegitimising the rule of law is in the opposition parties’ personal interests
Opinion
1 month ago

Reserve Bank deposit insurance is good news for savers

New deposit insurance scheme protects depositors in case of bank failure
Economy
2 months ago

FNB says why it froze Jacob Zuma’s account

Court order granted to VBS Mutual Bank liquidators ‘instructed’ FNB to place a hold on outgoing payments
Companies
3 months ago
Friday, July 12 2024
Friday, July 12 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Some quick wins possible ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: The silent killer of small ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: What Ramaphosa needs to say in his ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Steenhuisen set up for failure
Opinion / Letters
5.
LEON LOUW AND GARTH ZIETSMAN: Nersa needs to be ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.