JOE KLOPPER: Understanding investment risks over US elections

Cutouts depicting US President Joe Biden and Republican candidate a Donald Trump are displayed in a souvenir shop in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/Yves Herman
The US geopolitical landscape has implications for global markets, and understanding the divergent policies of the Democratic and Republican parties is essential tounderstanding investment risks associated with the coming US election.
Even more relevant for investors are the US budget deficit and fiscal policy, critical issues in weighing up the US market.
The economic policies of the Democrats and the Republicans differ significantly, presenting unique risks or opportunities in the US equity market. The Democrats, with their progressive stance, often emphasise increased government spending on social programmes, infrastructure, healthcare and clean energy initiatives. Criticalpolicy stances include higher corporate tax, more regulation, clean-energy projects and incentives, and social spending.
The Biden administration has long been vocal about raising corporate tax to fund expansive social programmes. Higher tax won’t go down well on Wall Street; a squeeze on margins from higher corporate tax rates will cause equity valuations to derate and equity prices to decline in the short to medium term.
Democrats havetraditionally favouredstricter healthcare, technology and finance regulatory frameworks. Additional regulatory hurdles will result in less flexibility and higher costs for corporations, potentially dampening corporate profits in the short term but aiming for long-term stability and consumer protection.
Investments in renewable energy and sustainability are cornerstone policies for the Democrats. Companies in the clean energy sector could grow substantially, while traditional energy sectors might face stricter environmental regulations and reduced subsidies. Enhanced government spending on healthcare, education, and social welfare could stimulate domestic consumption, benefiting sectors such as consumer goods, technology, and services.
Tax cuts
Republicans generally champion lower taxes, deregulation and policies favouringAmerican industries. Fundamentalpolicy stances include spending cuts, private sector solutions, energy independence, defence and infrastructure spending.
Republicans often push for tax cuts for corporations and individuals. A Republican-led government is likely to reduce regulatory burdens, particularly in the finance, healthcare, and energy sectors. Deregulation can lower operational costs and foster business growth, albeit with potential long-term risks to stability and oversight.
Republicans typically support the oil and gas industries, advocating for fewer environmental regulations and increased drilling and pipeline construction. This can lead to growth in the energy sector. They also often advocate for increased defence spending and infrastructure development, benefiting sectors such as defence contractors, construction and related industries. However, this may be different under the Trump administration.
The former president’s ongoing legal challenges, including allegations of financial misconduct and trying to overturn the 2020 election result, are critical and unpredictable and may not be resolved before the elections. The uncertainty about the Republicans’ leadership has a significant impact on the broader market sentiment. Investors tend to react sharply to political uncertainty, which can lead to fluctuations in stock prices, especially in sectors closely associated with Trump’s policies.
Donald Trump’s legal woes could influence investor sentiment. Some investors may perceive his legal troubles as destabilising, prompting a flight to safer assets or other geographies. Conversely, a definitive resolution to his legal challenges could stabilise markets. For the discerning investor considering investing in the US market, debt andfiscal policy should be of more concern in considering core US stock holdings.
Expanding consumption
The current gross federal US debt of $34-trillion and the ever-growing US budget deficit of $8.8-trillion are crucial issues for investors to consider. The ramifications of high national debt and a sustained budget deficit are serious. It can cause increased borrowing costs, higher taxes and reduced government spending on essential services, significantly affecting economic growth.
The potential for a prolonged expansion in consumption in 2024 is a stark reminder of these consequences. The personal consumption expenditures index published on June 21 is forecast to have risen at an annual rate of 2.6%, down from 2.7% in April, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
As investors we are responsible for carefully considering the country’s fiscal policies in managing its debt and deficits after the elections. These decisions will affect the nation’s economic growth and long-term financial prospects and have a ripple effect on bond and equity markets. Our actions can make a difference.
As an SA investor in US equities I know the upcoming US elections present challenges and opportunities. The contrasting policies of the Democratic and Republican parties, and the legal uncertainties over Trump, add layers of complexity to investment strategies.
The pendulum could swing either way, and whether it is a Republican or Democratic victory our investment strategy is to remain invested in high-quality businesses that will prosper in either political environment to preserve capital and maximise tactical investment opportunities.
Given the complexities of the US political environment and the US debt, there are strategic considerations for refining an offshore investment strategy. Diversification remains a cornerstone of risk management. Ensure your portfolio spans various sectors and asset classes to buffer against political and economic shocks. Diversification across geographies can also mitigate country-specific risks.
Currency risk remains among the most considerable ones to consider when investing in foreign markets. Political events can cause big currency fluctuations, affecting the value of offshore investments. Maintain a long-term perspective on investments. While elections can cause short-term volatility, a long-term investment horizon often smooths out these fluctuations, allowing you to benefit from the market’s overall growth trajectory.
Engage with your portfolio manager and financial adviser with expertise in international markets. They can provide personalised insights and strategies to optimise offshore investments.
Klopper is a portfolio manager at Independent Securities.
JOE KLOPPER: Understanding investment risks over US elections
It is essential to consider policy differences of Democrats and Republicans and also fiscal policy and the budget deficit
