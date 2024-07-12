DAVID BUCKHAM: Extreme manipulation of capitalism will continue

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, began a four-month prison sentence on July 1, after being held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued in relation to the January 6 breach of the Capitol in the US.
Attempting to understand the mind of this ultra-right-wing activist, best-selling author and New York Times journalist David Brooks interviewed Bannon just prior to his incarceration, despite by his own admission loathing the man.
What Brooks was attempting to interrogate, through the eyes of someone who epitomises the far right-wing agenda, was why, over the past decade-and-a-half, there has been such a pronounced surge in right-wing populism, not only in the US but also in Europe. The latter is evident in the rise of leaders such as Geert Wilders, Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen, as well as in the growing popularity of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, the Alternative for Germany and the Chega movement in Portugal.
Bannon’s response was not particularly enlightening, other than to repeat the blunt nationalism that has always been at the core of his philosophy. He propounded the idea that there has been a crisis of confidence in Western leaders and a treacherous loss of national identity. He hearkened back to what he called the “golden age of Pax Americana”, painting an idyllic picture of a simpler time when his middle-class father had a housewife and five children educated in Catholic schools, and when jobs and opportunities abounded for middle-class Americans.
Where the conversation became more intriguing was when Brooks anchored the rise of right-wing populism to the aftermath of the 2007-08 global financial crisis. It struck me as deeply ironic that Brooks then articulated to such an extreme right-wing figure as Bannon his surprise that the outcome of the financial crisis had not been a resurgence of left-wing politics. Brooks had expected greater egalitarianism to have emerged over the past 15 years, propelled by a desire to redress the economic imbalances wreaked by capitalist greed. “Heck, even I almost turned into a Marxist,” he commented.
Clearly Brooks is not up to date on the work of political scientist Francis Fukuyama, who has written extensively about this phenomenon. He has pointed out that in the aftermath of financial disruptions, left-wing socialist policies can often be perceived to prioritise the needs of minorities, immigrants and other “outsider” groups over the national group. This can and, as history shows, does result in a swell of support for nationalist populists, who are particularly adept at leveraging public discontent during times of economic hardship and promising significant change for the average citizen. One need only recall that the horrors of World War 2 were preceded by hyperinflation and the failure of the German economy, and that this led to the rise of the Nazi party.
But even more importantly, it seems that Brooks and Bannon have both forgotten that what caused the global financial crisis in the first place is an idea that is deeply embedded in the politics of both the left and the right — that is, the white-picket-fence American dream, at the core of which lies the notion of home ownership. This is the ideological force that opened the floodgates of easy credit and led to the financial engineering gymnastics that created the credit monster of the early 2000s.
Brooks and Bannon have also forgotten that the monster was only brought under control by the easy money policies implemented by the US Federal Reserve, which increased the amount of money in circulation by more than 10 times between 2008 and 2022.
The Fed’s annual stress test results were released on June 26, once again disingenuously confirming that US banks remain robust enough to withstand extreme stress. Let us not forget that it declared the same in 2023, just months after the US experienced three of the four largest commercial bank failures in its history.
In 2024, the Fed continues to advance the idea that the US financial system is sound, despite the fact that the bond market has essentially failed several times, but for the Fed propping it up, and despite the fact that more than 70% of US government bonds are traded opaquely in the over-the-counter market. US national debt is also the highest it has yet been.
It is not the fault of the political left or the political right that trust in the US monetary system, as well as in the dollar, has been persistently eroded. It is the fault of the Fed and the US treasury. Watching the Democratic Party flounder after witnessing what we all knew to be the case anyway — that Joe Biden is not fit to run for another presidential term — and knowing that Trump, who orchestrated a significant rollback of financial regulation during his term, will in all probability emerge victorious in November, it is frightening to realise that this extreme manipulation of capitalism is only going to continue.
It is almost certain that a re-elected Trump will once again exit the Paris Agreement, that he will cower to an aggressive Russia, that he will allow extreme market manipulation and that he will embrace totalitarianism. If you want to assign blame for this, blame Janet Yellen, Jerome Powell and Ben Bernanke, because it was they who caused the financial crisis and destroyed public trust altogether. Trump is just a demonised incarnation of this broader phenomenon.
• Buckham is founder and president of Johannesburg-based international management consultancy Monocle Solutions.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.