BRYAN SILKE and DEANNE CHATTERTON: Step forward — the time for apologies is over

Foreign banks operating in SA are relying on locals to navigate difficult compliance issues, a report says. Picture:123RF/ DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV
After the newly announced government of national unity (GNU), the landscape for businesses nationwide is poised for a big transformation. As a country that has defied all odds, at a seminal moment, we have pivoted towards opportunity and a renewed sense of hopefulness critical in any repositioning, rebuilding and rebranding process necessary in attracting investment, talent and tourism. Our belief is that now is the moment for corporate SA to take the lead in driving SA Inc’s narrative forward.
This new political era offers a unique opportunity to reshape the economic and social fabric of the country, fostering an environment that is attractive to domestic and foreign investors. The role of business in this process cannot be overstated. It is imperative that businesses not only adapt to these changes but also actively participate in building positive sentiment and driving growth.
For too long SA businesses have been on the back foot, burdened by the legacy of corruption, policy missteps and economic instability. These challenges have often been met with a sense of apology, which has shaped SA’s equity story in a way that undermines confidence and optimism. It is time for these businesses to move beyond this mindset.
The GNU presents a fresh start — a chance to reframe the conversation and position SA as a robust and resilient player in the global market. This requires a deliberate shift from a narrative of apology to one of proactive ambition and forward-thinking strategy. By focusing on innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth, businesses can help to supercharge the economy and restore faith among investors.
The establishment of the GNU signals a commitment to stability and co-operation, which are crucial for economic growth. Businesses must leverage this political goodwill to foster a conducive environment for investment. Here are key strategies to consider:
Ensuring transparent practices and ethical governance is fundamental. Businesses must lead by example, demonstrating that SA is a place where integrity and accountability are paramount.
Embracing innovation and technology will be critical for future growth. Companies should invest in cutting-edge technologies and support start-ups and tech hubs that can drive economic diversification and create high-value jobs.
Aligning with global sustainability goals can attract investment from environmentally conscious investors. Corporate SA should prioritise sustainable business practices and showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship.
Investing in education and skills development will build a workforce that is capable of meeting the demands of a modern economy. Partnerships between businesses and educational institutions can help bridge the knowledge and skills gap and prepare South Africans for future opportunities.
Engaging with the global community through effective communication is essential. Corporate SA must articulate a clear and compelling vision of the country’s economic prospects, backed by concrete actions and success stories.
Language plays a pivotal role in shaping perceptions. The way we talk about SA to the domestic and international community can either reinforce outdated stereotypes or highlight the progress and potential of the nation. It is time to adopt a narrative that reflects confidence, resilience and ambition. Such a narrative should be anchored in:
Positive framing: highlighting success stories and positive developments can shift perceptions. Instead of focusing on past challenges, emphasise the progress being made and the opportunities ahead.
Consistency and clarity: consistent messaging is key to building trust. Corporate leaders should ensure that their communications are clear, coherent and aligned with the broader national vision.
Authenticity and transparency: authentic communication builds credibility. Be honest about the challenges, but also articulate a clear plan for addressing them and the successes achieved thus far.
Engaging stakeholders: engage with a broad range of stakeholders, including international investors, media and policymakers. Regular dialogue and updates can build confidence and demonstrate a commitment to transparency.
To build a prosperous future SA must stop apologising for its past. The country’s history of corruption and policy missteps should not define its future. Instead, businesses must focus on the tangible steps being taken to build a better future. This involves not only addressing past issues head-on but also showcasing the progress and potential that exist within the country.
Corporate SA has a critical role to play in this transformation. By adopting a forward-looking approach, investing in key areas and effectively communicating with the international community, businesses can help build positive sentiment and attract the investment needed to drive economic prosperity.
• Silke is associate partner, and Chatterton partner, at Hudson Sandler Invicomm.
BRYAN SILKE and DEANNE CHATTERTON: Step forward — the time for apologies is over
It’s time for a restart, and Corporate SA has a big role to play in shaping the future under the GNU
After the newly announced government of national unity (GNU), the landscape for businesses nationwide is poised for a big transformation. As a country that has defied all odds, at a seminal moment, we have pivoted towards opportunity and a renewed sense of hopefulness critical in any repositioning, rebuilding and rebranding process necessary in attracting investment, talent and tourism. Our belief is that now is the moment for corporate SA to take the lead in driving SA Inc’s narrative forward.
This new political era offers a unique opportunity to reshape the economic and social fabric of the country, fostering an environment that is attractive to domestic and foreign investors. The role of business in this process cannot be overstated. It is imperative that businesses not only adapt to these changes but also actively participate in building positive sentiment and driving growth.
For too long SA businesses have been on the back foot, burdened by the legacy of corruption, policy missteps and economic instability. These challenges have often been met with a sense of apology, which has shaped SA’s equity story in a way that undermines confidence and optimism. It is time for these businesses to move beyond this mindset.
The GNU presents a fresh start — a chance to reframe the conversation and position SA as a robust and resilient player in the global market. This requires a deliberate shift from a narrative of apology to one of proactive ambition and forward-thinking strategy. By focusing on innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth, businesses can help to supercharge the economy and restore faith among investors.
The establishment of the GNU signals a commitment to stability and co-operation, which are crucial for economic growth. Businesses must leverage this political goodwill to foster a conducive environment for investment. Here are key strategies to consider:
Language plays a pivotal role in shaping perceptions. The way we talk about SA to the domestic and international community can either reinforce outdated stereotypes or highlight the progress and potential of the nation. It is time to adopt a narrative that reflects confidence, resilience and ambition. Such a narrative should be anchored in:
To build a prosperous future SA must stop apologising for its past. The country’s history of corruption and policy missteps should not define its future. Instead, businesses must focus on the tangible steps being taken to build a better future. This involves not only addressing past issues head-on but also showcasing the progress and potential that exist within the country.
Corporate SA has a critical role to play in this transformation. By adopting a forward-looking approach, investing in key areas and effectively communicating with the international community, businesses can help build positive sentiment and attract the investment needed to drive economic prosperity.
• Silke is associate partner, and Chatterton partner, at Hudson Sandler Invicomm.
MICHAEL AVERY: A hundred days without load-shedding is cause for cautious celebration
HILARY JOFFE: After the euphoria, a dose of GNU reality settles in for the markets
BRIAN KANTOR: What the markets have told us about GNU — and will continue to do so
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Leon Schreiber makes bold start at home affairs
Songezo Zibi to bring fresh ideas to role of Scopa
British asset manager casts wary eye at next ANC conference
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.