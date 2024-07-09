A construction worker makes his way up a crane. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TIMESLIVE
THOMAS KING, EVAENDREN NAIDOO AND NJABULO GUMEDE: More intervention on cards in proposed construction regulations
Contractors and professional service providers face stiff fines for noncompliance
Recently proposed changes to SA legislation could result in tighter regulation of the construction industry, with contractors and professional service providers facing stiff fines for noncompliance if the changes are introduced.
Recently released for public consultation by the department of public works & infrastructure, the draft Construction Industry Development Board Amendment Bill aims to extend registration requirements for contractors participating in publicly procured and private sector works. The bill also aims to provide for the registration of construction professionals, such as architects, engineers and surveyors.
According to the department, the bill will enable the Construction Industry Development Board to drive developmental interventions in the private sector and improve compliance with its rules. Given recent high-profile construction-related disasters in SA, many will consider this direct intervention necessary. Even so, it will be interesting to see whether the department’s intentions are watered down in the revised bill by those in the construction industry who feel the proposed interventions go too far.
Strategic leadership
One of the changes proposed in the bill is the introduction of a new body within the Construction Industry Development Board referred to as “the council”. According to the proposed bill, there will be a clear delineation of roles between the board and the council, with many of the functions and duties traditionally performed by the board to be transferred to the new council. Overall, the council’s function will be to provide strategic leadership to the construction industry, while the board will oversee managing the day-to-day operations of the council.
At present, under section 17(1) of the Construction Industry Development Board Act, the board is required to maintain a national register of contractors, categorising them in a way that facilitates public sector procurement and promotes contractor development. The bill aims to expand this obligation by requiring the board to establish a national register of contractors with a view to facilitating both private and public sector procurement.
The bill will require all contractors to be registered with the board, and private sector employers will be required to procure from the register of contractors. Contractors will also be prohibited from executing any construction work for both the private and public sectors if the contractors are not registered with the board and do not hold a valid registration certificate. Contravening this requirement will result in a fine of up to 10% of the accepted contract value.
Extending the requirement for registration to private sector works should provide an additional safeguard for developers and consumers, which will be generally welcomed. It is important to note though that it could be burdensome for those involved in comparatively minor projects — such as low-value residential home renovations — which would otherwise fall within the broad definition of “construction works” in the draft bill.
A further change is that professional service providers will be required to register with the board. Unregistered professional service providers will be prohibited from undertaking any construction work for private or public sector contracts that were awarded under a competitive tender.
Professional service providers found in contravention will face a fine up of to 10% of the accepted contract value. Professional service providers are likely to have pushed back on this change during the public consultations, as they are already required to be registered with statutory industry regulators such as the SA Council for the Architectural Profession. Such bodies generally require that professional indemnity insurance is held by practitioners and impose their own high professional standards.
One mitigating factor for professionals is that the relevant minister must prescribe a financial value of the construction works, with work that falls below this allowing for services to be performed by an unregistered Construction Industry Development Board professional service provider. However, it is not clear from the wording of the bill what this minimum amount should be.
It will be interesting to see the revised bill once it has been updated to reflect the consultation process. Once the bill is enacted, and assuming its core components remain unaltered, contractors and professional service providers that participate in public and private sector processes should prepare to register with the board to ensure a smooth continuation in their business activity — and to avoid receiving hefty fines for contravention of the new law.
• King is partner, Naidoo associate designate and Gumede candidate attorney, at Pinsent Masons in Johannesburg.
