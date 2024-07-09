NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why the world’s most populous country needs more women in the workplace
Countries that employ more females have a higher national income, as economies with higher labour participation rates are more productive
09 July 2024 - 05:00
According to World Bank estimates, closing the gender gap (the difference between the percentage of men and woman in formal employment) could boost global GDP by more than 20%. As such, countries with big gender gaps, such as India, could benefit greatly from employing more women.
The Indian economy has grown at an average of 6% a year for much of the past 70 years and is forecast to continue growing at a faster rate than every other major economy. India surpassed the UK in total economic size in 2021 and remains the fastest-growing country in the Group of 20 (G20). ..
