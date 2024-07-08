WARWICK SNEIDER: Regulatory technology makes banks change compliance policies

In the rapidly evolving landscape of finance, regulatory technology is playing a growing role in how banks and other financial institutions manage their compliance obligations.
By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and big data analytics, regulators are able to inspect and oversee financial activities with unprecedented precision and efficiency. This transformation is compelling financial institutions to rethink and reshape their compliance strategies, often leading to beneficial and challenging outcomes.
Globally the financial industry is witnessing a paradigm shift in regulatory compliance driven by technological advancements. Regulatory technology solutions are designed to streamline the compliance process, making it more efficient and effective. These technologies help institutions better detect, prevent and report suspicious activities, thereby enhancing overall transparency and security in the financial system.
One of the primary benefits of regulatory technology is its ability to automate routine compliance tasks, which naturally reduces human error and frees up resources for more complex decision-making processes. For example, AI and machine-learning algorithms can analyse vast amounts of transactional data in real time and therefore allow the human eye to deal only with cases that are not clear-cut.
It helps identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate fraudulent activities or regulatory breaches. This real-time monitoring is crucial for timely reporting and mitigation of risks, something traditional manual processes often fail to achieve.
Blockchain technology is another game-changer in the regulatory technology arena, as it is in many other aspects of life. Its decentralised and immutable ledger system ensures all transactions are transparent and cannot be altered once recorded. This feature enhances the integrity of financial records and makes it easier for regulators to audit and verify transactions, thereby ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.
Update systems
However, the adoption of regulatory technology is not without its challenges. The implementation of these technologies requires substantial investment in terms of time, money and expertise. Moreover, the rapid pace of technological change means financial institutions must continuously update their systems and processes to keep up with new regulatory requirements and emerging threats. This constant evolution can be daunting, particularly for smaller institutions with limited resources.
As regulators become more adept at using technology to monitor and enforce compliance, financial institutions are compelled to adopt more sophisticated compliance policies. This shift has positive and negative implications.
On the positive side, enhanced compliance policies lead to greater transparency and trust in the financial system. Institutions that invest in regulatory technology solutions can more effectively manage compliance risks, avoid costly penalties, and maintain their reputations. Moreover, automated compliance processes can improve operational efficiency and reduce the administrative burden on staff, allowing them to focus on more strategic activities.
Yet, there are also downsides to this transformation. The complexity and cost of implementing and maintaining advanced regulatory technology systems can be prohibitive, particularly for smaller banks and financial institutions. In addition, there is a risk that overreliance on technology could lead to a complacency in human oversight, potentially overlooking nuanced issues that require human judgment and experience.
Gaining momentum
In SA the adoption of regulatory technology is gradually gaining momentum, driven by regulatory pressures and the need for more efficient compliance solutions. The SA Reserve Bank and Financial Sector Conduct Authority have been proactive in encouraging the use of technology to enhance regulatory compliance and mitigate risks.
SA financial institutions are increasingly turning to regulatory technology solutions to comply with local and international regulations, such as the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and General Data Protection Regulation. These technologies help institutions to automate know-your-customer processes, monitor transactions for suspicious activities and ensure timely reporting of regulatory breaches.
The challenges faced by SA institutions are similar to those experienced globally. The cost and complexity of implementing regulatory technology solutions can be a barrier, especially for smaller banks and financial service providers. There is also a need for skilled professionals who can navigate the technological and regulatory landscape effectively.
Given the complexities and challenges associated with regulatory technology, it is essential for financial institutions to seek expert guidance if they wish to “keep with the times”. Consulting with specialists who have a deep understanding of the technology and the regulatory environment can help navigate the transition smoothly and ensure that they remain compliant without overextending their resources.
Experts can provide valuable insights into the most suitable regulatory technology solutions for an institution’s specific needs, assist with the implementation process, and offer support to address any issues that arise. This approach not only helps them comply with regulatory requirements but also allows them to leverage technology to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Sneider is a fin services and regulatory technology consultant.
WARWICK SNEIDER: Regulatory technology makes banks change compliance policies
Through AI, blockchain and big data analytics regulators can oversee financial activities efficiently
