SIPHO NGWEMA: Columnist misses the point of fresh produce market inquiry

Michael Avery’s contribution on the Competition Commission’s provisional report on the fresh produce sector is valued, but it is evident from his account that there are numerous misconceptions that need to be addressed to provide a more accurate understanding of the commission’s work and the implications of its outcomes.
It is regrettable that Avery did not engage in the presentations and public hearings associated with the market inquiry and seems oblivious to its processes. The inquiry process serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to contribute their insights and perspectives. By participating in these proceedings, stakeholders can provide valuable input that informs the commission’s analysis and eventual findings and recommendations.
A thorough understanding of the Competition Act is essential to appreciate the legal framework within which the commission operates. The act is a robust piece of legislation with significant enforcement powers, including the authority to implement remedial actions to address anticompetitive conduct and promote a competitive market environment. Recent amendments to the act have strengthened the commission’s ability to take decisive actions to rectify competition concerns.
While Avery’s engagement with the report is appreciated, some key points need to be clarified to ensure a better understanding of the commission’s role and the significance of its findings.
The commission operates independently of political influences. The formation of the government of national unity has not created a policy vacuum, nor has it altered the mandate of the commission or the applicability of the Competition Act. The commission’s duty is to enforce competition laws impartially and to promote fair market practices for the benefit of all.
Market inquiries conducted by the commission are comprehensive investigations that aim to remove any conduct in the market that distorts, impedes or restricts competition within a particular sector.
Distinct meanings
Crucially for Avery, anticompetitive conduct is not only about collusion and cartels but a cocktail of practices that undermine fair competition. It is therefore critical to assist with the difference between market inquiries and specific investigations directed at distinct entities.
In the business landscape of SA, where the mention of a market inquiry by competition authorities can evoke concern and apprehension among industry players, it is essential to appreciate the significance of these comprehensive investigations. We need to understand that an “investigation” and a “market inquiry” are related concepts but have distinct meanings in the context of competition law and regulation.
In the context of competition law an investigation refers to the process of examining specific allegations or complaints of anticompetitive behaviour or violations of competition laws by one or more companies. Investigations are typically triggered by complaints from market participants, consumers or other stakeholders, or they may be initiated by the commission itself based on its own monitoring and enforcement activities.
During an investigation, the competition authorities gather evidence, analyse market dynamics and assess whether there have been violations of competition laws, such as agreements between competitors to fix prices, abuse of dominance by a dominant firm, or anticompetitive mergers & acquisitions. Investigations are targeted, focusing on specific alleged violations of competition laws.
Identify issues
A market inquiry is a broader, more general investigation conducted to examine the state of competition within a particular industry or sector. Market inquiries are not necessarily triggered by specific complaints or allegations but are initiated by the commission itself to assess the competitiveness and functioning of a market.
The primary objective of a market inquiry is to identify any structural, regulatory or behavioural issues that may be distorting, impeding or restricting competition within a particular market. Thus, inquiries are comprehensive, aiming to understand the market dynamics, barriers to entry, conduct of market participants and other factors that may affect competition.
Investigations and market inquiries are essential tools used by the commission to promote competition, protect consumers and ensure fair business practices. In the realm of market inquiries conducted by competition authorities, diverse perspectives and interests come into play.
It is not uncommon that within such inquiries there are businesses that actively support the process, either as complainants bringing forth concerns or as entities frustrated by anticompetitive conduct. This multifaceted engagement underscores the significance of these investigations and the effect they have on stakeholders within the marketplace.
The findings, recommendations and remedial action put forth in provisional reports are thus the result of a meticulous analysis of evidence gathered during inquiries. These recommendations serve to address concerns identified in the market and to improve competition dynamics for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Enhancing competition
The commission does not create laws but rather applies the existing legal framework to address competition issues effectively. The recommendations made in the fresh produce sector provisional report are grounded in the evidence presented to the inquiry and are intended to promote a more competitive and efficient sector.
It is essential to recognise the importance of the commission’s work in safeguarding competition and promoting economic efficiency. Rather than seeking to politicise the commission’s findings, we should focus on the evidence-based recommendations, which are aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing competition in the sector concerned.
At their core, market inquiries are geared towards benefiting consumers by encouraging competition. Through these extensive investigations, lower prices, improved product quality and increased choice can be achieved, ultimately serving the interests of consumers. The market should recognise that the overarching goal of market inquiries is to protect consumer welfare and ensure that markets function efficiently and competitively.
Stakeholders in the fresh produce sector have until July 16 to submit their comments on the provisional report and their comments are vital in ensuring the final report accurately reflects the diverse perspectives and interests within the industry. We encourage all stakeholders to actively engage in this process and provide their feedback to help shape the commission’s final recommendations.
It is essential to recognise the importance of informed and constructive dialogue in shaping competition policy that promotes economic growth and economic inclusion. By actively participating in the inquiry process and providing feedback on the provisional report, stakeholders can contribute to the development of a more competitive, dynamic and inclusive fresh produce sector.
This can neither be achieved by bastardising the inquiry nor deflecting from the main issues the inquiry has provisionally identified.
• Ngwema is head of communication at the Competition Commission of SA.
