MORNÉ MALAN: GNU success is dependent on policy, not personnel

Much like the notion of increased unity, which seems to be an ever-present feature of our political discourse, the ideal of greater efficiency in the government is being touted as a virtue that would represent an unalloyed good in our society.
Yet, while it seems at first glance evident that both of these concepts are inherently desirable, merely accepting such a conclusion neglects to ask the vital questions of what it is that politicians are uniting around and whatthe actions are that they would perform more effectively.
Far too much of our discussions surrounding the newly formed government of national unity and the cabinet that will govern under it, have centred on who will be implementing policy, whereas considerations of whatit is that they will be pursuing have been almost entirely absent.
Put plainly, it is not so much that unity and efficiency are necessary but insufficient ingredients to a government that allows for economic growth, prosperityand self-actualisation, but rather that when aimed at improper outcomes they could, infact, beharmful.
Commentators, political analysts and journalists must therefore guard against the all too tempting instinct to have their work devolve into little more thanthe political version ofgossip columns. Recent reports of fighting between parties and politicians have already begun to adopt a tone of scandalous “he said, she said”rumour-mongering with the calming reassurance that we’re merely indulgingthe most sophisticated and important forms of scuttlebutt.
Another (far more sensible) online trend is the adulation of cats — videos of which seem to more than outweigh any possible harms associated with the proliferation of social media.While we are on the topic, we would do well to remember the famous insight of a particular literary feline. Inthe Lewis Carol classic Alice in Wonderlandthe following interchangeencapsulates as well as any other explication the importance of orientating our efforts before finding the most effective means by which to achieve them:
“Alice asked the Cheshire Cat, who was sitting in a tree, ‘Whatroad do I take?’ The cat asked, ‘Where do you want to go?’ ‘I don’t know,’ Alice answered. ‘Then,’ said the cat, ‘it really doesn’t matter, does it?”
Our discourse has likewise been dominated by debates over who should be executing various functions and the implications thereof regarding who is winning political battles, instead of engaging in discussions about the destination we have in mind when evaluating development.
The Nobel laureate in economic sciences, James M Buchanan, once referred to public choice theory — a field of economics he had largely pioneered — “as politics without romance”, and it seems to me that our politics could certainly do with a healthy quelling of any romantic impulses.
The Free Market Foundation recently released its proposed policy agenda for the new parliamentary term wherein we argue for policies that would, among other things,reduce the size of government, protect property rights, promote free tradeand focus on cutting unnecessary and harmful regulation.
We believe it to be objectively true that thosecountries that liberalise their economies, jealously protect private property rights, uphold the rule of law, have open trade with the rest of the world, guard against devaluation of their currencies and have lean, nonintrusive government bureaucracies, also have the best human development outcomes.Butperhaps more than anything we believe suchideas should be open to debateand, moreover, should be debated.
We don’t all have to agree on which policies we believe would best promote a flourishing and prosperous society, but can’t we all agree that it’s at least a conversation worth having?What’s more, does anyone believe the central question of policy, or what road the government wants take, was an integral consideration in establishing the cabinet? Did anyone care to ask?
Regardless of which social, political or economic policies one is hoping to advance, or which goals one wishes to prioritise, having our political discussions tethered to specific ideas rather than particular individuals would be far more fruitful.
• Dr Malan is communications manager for the Free Market Foundation.
• Dr Malan is communications manager for the Free Market Foundation.
