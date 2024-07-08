LETTER: Democracy under threat

A voter casts their ballot. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng
Our democracy is facing threats we have not witnessed in our recorded history. We were warned by many on numerous occasions of the danger the deadly quest for power posed to our democracy.
We are witnessing political brinkmanship on a frightening scale that will be embedded in our collective memories and recorded in history books for generations to come. The war for truth is now to preserve our democracy.
Over the past 27 years two unwritten norms have preserved our rainbow nation’s political system — mutual tolerance, in which parties accept each other as legitimate rivals, and forbearance, in which politicians exercise restraint in using their institutional powers.
The defiant attitude of all parties has destroyed that sacred accord. The role played by those seeking regime change by political stealth will shame their names for as long as we endure as a republic.
An anguished nation watches in trepidation as power-hungry politicians make determined crude attempts to alter the balance of power to suit their nefarious agendas.
We came perilously close to political disorder and we are still far from being out of the woods. Those who planned political upheaval remain dedicated to usurping our ideal of democracy, gutting standards and norms and eliminating institutions that seek to uphold them.
Deliberate political insults and choreographed fake news, misinformation and disinformation are so vast that the whole of it may still be beyond comprehension.
A democracy such as ours is vulnerable to a rabid takeover because fascists of all hues threaten civil war when they lose influence and elections. They rely on a tight coterie of corrupt loyalists to take over governance and impose control.
American educational philosopher Robert M Hutchins wrote: “The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be slow extinction from apathy, indifference and undernourishment.”
We urgently need to rebuild our democracy based on a foundation of decency and civil discourse. Reconstruction and reconciliation must be our most urgent priority.
Farouk Araie Via email
